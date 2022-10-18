Henry Cavill’s Superman Is Back in Man of Steel 2 After Years of Studio Interference.!

Few films have caused as much controversy among fans as Zack Snyder’s three DC films Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League (either version). The director undoubtedly conveyed a unique vision for how a particular iteration of what is now known as the DCEU should appear and feel, but neither fans nor critics found it to be overwhelmingly appealing, as evidenced by the box office success of all three movies.
With Man of Steel almost ten years ago, Warner Bros. hoped to launch a shared cinematic universe to compete with Marvel Studios. Instead, this led to the hurried team-building exercise of Batman v. Superman and ultimately to a version of Justice League that absolutely no one was happy with, including audience members, critics, and executives.
But is there something on which everyone can agree? Actor Henry Cavill wasn’t to blame for any of that. In fact, it’s hard to think of another superhero actor who received worse treatment in recent years than Cavill, other than Ben Affleck’s portrayal of Batman (another brilliant actor and performance lost in a haze of dubious filmmaking decisions and behind-the-scenes controversy).
