Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date: Cast, Spoilers & Updates!

Witches, get ready for battle. The Sanderson sisters are officially back to wreak havoc on the people of Salem, as seen by the recent release of the Hocus Pocus 2 trailer from Disney. After its release in 1993, the original Hocus Pocus movie quickly established itself as a mainstay of Halloween marathons. It centers on three witches who perished in the Salem Witch Trials: Mary Sanderson (Kathy Najimy), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Winifred (Bette Midler).

What’s the Story of Hocus Pocus 2?

The Sanderson Sisters were almost as if Thanos had snapped his fingers in 1993 when we last saw them, crumbling into dust as the sun rose above the horizon. Nevertheless, as the film came to a close, the famed book opened its eye once more, suggesting that they might someday return.

In a fun witchcraft ritual on Becca’s 16th birthday, three high school friends named Becca (Whitney Peak), Cassie (Lilia Buckingham), and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) unintentionally summon the Sanderson sisters, 29 years after the events in Hocus Pocus. They must work together to discover a solution to end the sisters’ threat once and for all.

When Will the Sequel to Hocus Pocus Be Released?

On September 30, Hocus Pocus 2 will be available on Disney+; the only decision left to make is whether or not to wait until Halloween to see it.

On October 18, 2021, production on the sequel began in Rhode Island and ended in late January 2022.

We now only have to wait for the release of Hocus Pocus 2, but if you want to fill that witchy-shaped vacuum in your life, you can of course watch the first movie again on Disney+.

The Cast from The First Hocus Pocus Movie Is Back.

For Hocus Pocus 2, Midler, Parker, and Najimy are all returning. Additionally, the trailer introduced three fresh faces. That’s Becca, portrayed by Gossip Girl’s Whitney Peak, Cassie, by Lilia Buckingham, and Izzy, played by Belissa Escobedo, according to IMDb. Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso (in an unspecified capacity), Sam Richardson from Veep (as Gilbert), and Tony Hale from Veep (as Mayor Trask) will join them.

Hale revealed in a Variety interview that he is actually portraying the mayor and an “evil reverend,” in two different personas. Three Drag Race queens—Kornbread Jeté, Ginger Minj, and Kahmora Hall—as well as Doug Jones, who reprises his role as Billy Butcherson, complete the cast. They each appear to be playing a drag version of one of the three witches.

Does Hocus Pocus 2 Have a Trailer?

Yes! On June 26, 2022, Disney published the Hocus Pocus 2 teaser trailer. Observe it here: