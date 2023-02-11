How Celebrities Have Celebrated the Super Bowl from Home.

At football’s greatest game of the year, it’s always wonderful to see prominent people in the crowd, but it’s also fascinating to observe how they celebrate the Super Bowl, such as by relaxing on their couches with bowls of goodies.

These celebs are masters of the party, whether it be with well-chosen drinks and food or just hanging out with friends and family.

For example, Mindy Kaling honored her Super Bowl snacks in February 2020. She tweeted at the time, along with a picture of the dish, “A moment of respect for the credit splatter, the loneliest item at the super bowl party.”

Busy Philipps responded in favor of the vegetables. I’ll eat all of those vegetables, with the exception of the baby carrots, because I once contracted food sickness after consuming some and I never fully recovered, the woman wrote.

The plate was the sole item that Kaling added to the lineup, she stated on her Instagram Story. She turned to the cook, Kelsey Gregg, for the remaining food.

She said, “Of course, I’m not cooking, but my kitchen smells beautiful since I’m going to have an incredible Super Bowl spread today. On days like these, when I’m having guests around, I don’t want to leave it [to] me and my devices because Kelsey has been working with me for years and is the best chef. If not, we would only eat chips and salsa from a can.

When it comes to hosting their own Super Bowl parties, celebrities like Whitney Port and Jessica Alba have in the past looked to Chrissy Teigen‘s meals for inspiration.

However, her mother, Vilailuck Teigen, stole the stage in February 2021 with her crispy chicken wings.

In our family, crispy, juicy wings [seasoned with pepper and fish sauce] are the best party food. Miles and Luna always beg for seconds.

On her website, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, Chrissy listed her go-to recipes, including baked fried pickles, pizza dip, creamy guacamole, and everything bagel pigs in a blanket.