How Come Anthony Mackie Warned David Harbour About Working with Sebastian Stan?

watching out for his criminal buddy! While David Harbour was working with his friend Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie gave him some wise counsel and cautioned him not to take anything too personally.

Sebastian is an extremely kind individual. Do not interpret his reserve and aloofness as malice or rudeness.

According to Mackie, 44, Entertainment When asked tonight if he had any advice for Harbour, 47, who will star with Stan, 40, in Marvel’s upcoming ensemble movie Thunderbolts, Stan responded in the affirmative. Just give him a little time to warm up. Give him some nut butter and have a brief conversation with him, you know. He will be okay.

As Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes were in different Marvel Cinematic Universe films, respectively, Mackie and Stan grew to know one another. Their most recent collaboration was on Disney+’s 2020 fantasy series Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In 2021’s Black Widow, Harbour made his MCU debut as Alexi Shostakov, also known as Red Guardian.

The actor from “Stranger Things” and the former “Gossip Girl” actress will now return to their respective roles in the franchise.

Thunderbolts with Florence Pugh, Yelena Belva, and Contessa Julia Louis-Dreyfus Wyatt Russell’s John Walker and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The initiative, which is still in its early stages, will follow the group of outcasts as they are chosen to participate in government missions.

In his remarks during the Marvel Studios panel at the D23 expo in September 2022, the violent Nightstar said he was eagerly expecting any potential alterations to his character’s attire.

He chuckled, “I was informed I’d get a new suit. I’d rather not use the f-word, but I’m super pumped about it! I’m well on my way if you see Captain America and see him in all these different movies wearing all these different [costumes] with a white star, a black star, and just a full closet of suits.

Nevertheless, Marvel CEO Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly earlier this month that viewers will be thrilled to see Stan in charge of what appears to be a disorderly team of anti-heroes.

The fact that they are hardly heroes is what’s amusing about that, and I kind of expressed this at D23. They wouldn’t all regard themselves as heroes. That’s basically all you need to know when Bucky Barnes is your de facto leader, he said. That is a trickle-down effect.

For his part, Mackie will be busy assuming the role of Captain America in the fourth movie starring the swashbuckling hero.