How Different Is It? ‘Daisy Jones and The Six’ TV Show Compared to the Book

See them right now! In a limited series starring Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, and others, Prime Video brought the captivating characters to television following the critical acclaim of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Daisy Jones and the Six.

Executive producer Reese Witherspoon explained to Today in February 2023 why she was immediately inspired by the adaptation. “It read like a movie or television show with back in time, but it also had this fantastic documentary video element too,” she said. You were able to witness people discussing their lives in a way that added to the mystery.

The book, which was published in 2019, follows the meteoric growth of a fictitious 1970s rock band and Daisy Jones, the lead vocalist (Keough). The story’s jigsaw pieces piece together the mysteries surrounding their eventual breakup.

Finding the ideal ensemble for the series was crucial for the Sweet Home Alabama actor and Reid, who is also a writer and producer on the show, in order to bring everything to life, starting with the titular character Daisy Jones herself.

Riley began playing quite early. The author of Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo told the publication, “I think we all felt it was going to be incredibly hard to identify Daisy Jones because she’s this really larger-than-life character. When Riley finally arrived, we said, “Ah, there she is,” right away. Daisy Jones is her name. It’s possible that I wrote the book for her without realising it.

Reid told Today that it was difficult to find an actor who could measure up with Riley Keough’s intensity for the romantic main character Billy Dunne.

It took some time to track out that individual. Reid said, “And I genuinely believe that the reason for that was that we were just waiting for Sam Claflin.” Reid also expressed amazement at how effectively the cast’s chemistry worked.

I didn’t anticipate that. She said, “I don’t think I’ve seen chemistry quite like this before. It’s not that I didn’t think it was possible. It goes well beyond my wildest expectations.

Showrunner Scott Neustadter was confident the transition from the written word to the screen would go well because of the way Reid had written the plot.

He told Time in March 2023, “I always believed that an oral history would lend itself well to a mockumentary or documentary sort of situation. Early on, that made the translation rather fluid; later, we recognised that a lot of [the book] is an allusion to statements made by her or him, but you might be missing the scene of what actually transpired. In contrast to an adaptation, we had to create those sequences from scratch—complete moments that we had to write from start to finish. We had a lot of fun, and there were many of potential for drama, which should help the plot develop.

Neustadter still faced the challenge of determining what would work best for television, which required extending the stories of some people while excluding others entirely. One of the major deviations from the book is the complete erasure of The Six’s bassist, Pete, leaving the group always with five members (plus Camila, portrayed byCamila Morrone, Billy s girlfriend and eventual wife).

Changes always occur when something is adapted for television, he said. The Pete character has a purpose in the book, although he isn’t the most dramatic and doesn’t have much to say. We anticipated that if Pete was cast, he could demand more work. It seemed like getting rid of Pete gave us more room to work with the characters we already had in the ensemble, which was a sizable cast.

Instead of Pete, fans are given a more in-depth look at the lives of less well-known book characters like Teddy Price (Tom Wright) and Daisy’s best friend Simone Jackson (Nabiyah Be).

According to him, we wanted to investigate what it meant to be a gay Black woman in the world at that particular period. What would need to be compromised or kept a secret? We found the dichotomy to be particularly intriguing given how important freedom and speech are in the disco world. We also wanted to make sure that she had a unique personality and wasn’t just there to direct Daisy’s narrative. Everyone considered that to be highly important.

Scroll down to see every deviation from the book that the television version made: