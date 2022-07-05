How to Watch ‘Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest’ Online? The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 on Tv!

The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is unlike any other 4th of July weekend event. At Noon ET/9 a.m. PT, ESPNEWS will broadcast live coverage of the event. case you don’t already have a cable subscription, here are a few choices for watching the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest live online:

What Time Is Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Today?

From 10:00 a.m. ET on ESPN3, you can watch the women’s competition; from 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS, you can watch the men’s action. During Miki Sudo’s and Chestnut’s competitions, ESPN3 will use ISO cameras to capture each move. This event will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPNEWS, and ESPN at 4:00 pm ET and 10:00 pm ET for those who can’t tune in live.

What TV channel has ‘Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest’?

On Monday, July 4, at 12 p.m. ET, ESPN will air the men’s competition live. In addition to play-by-play commentary from SportsCenter anchor John Anderson, Richard Shea will provide in-depth analysis. At 10:45 a.m. ET, ESPN3 will carry the women’s competition.

How can I stream ‘Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest’ Online?

Without a cable subscription. On-demand and real-time streaming options are still available. You may not even have to pay a penny thanks to free trials. On Hulu+, DirecTV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV, you may watch ESPN’s live broadcast.

ESPN+

On ESPN+, you can watch thousands of live events from the world’s finest leagues and tournaments – even “Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.” With ESPN+, you’ll be able to watch live events as well as on-demand material, such as ESPN Originals and the Emmy-winning “30 for 30” archive.

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle includes a live stream of ESPNEWS and more than 40 other live TV channels. There is no free trial for this choice, but it is the cheapest long-term streaming plan with ESPN channels and you can get half off your first month:

Sign up for Sling TV now!

After signing up for Sling TV, you can watch the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV or Amazon FireTV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus Rift, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet, and any device with Android TV. Sling TV has a website where you may watch on your computer, or you can use the Sling TV app.

ESPN.com and the ESPN app can also be used to watch live. For this method to work, you’ll need a cable subscription, but if you don’t have one, you can log in with your Sling credentials.

Live TV on Hulu

Hulu With Live TV now includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+, so you can watch live streams of ESPNEWS and 65+ additional TV networks.

Stream live TV and Hulu at the Same Time

Having signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2022 live on the Hulu app, which can be accessed via your Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch and any device with Android television (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield).

Alternatively, you can use Hulu’s website to view it on a computer. ESPN.com and the ESPN app can also be used to watch live. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 Preview

Even before ESPN started airing it in 2003, the annual Coney Island hot dog eating contest had been taking place every 4th of July weekend since 1916. Originally broadcast through tape delay, the game has subsequently been broadcast live with color commentary and play-by-play announcers. Due to the epidemic in 2020 and 2021, the contest had to be staged at two distinct locations: Nathan’s Coney Island at Surf and Stillwell Avenues and the Coney Island Boardwalk at Surf and Stillwell.

According to Phil McCann, Vice President of Marketing at Nathan’s Famous, “The Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is a core component of the American experience, and we are happy to be back at our Flagship.” After a two-year wait, the annual turnout of 35,000 spectators is finally here. Joey Chestnut, who has won every year since 2007, except for 2015, will go for his 15th title. There are plans in place for him to break his own world record of 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes set in 2021.

According to contest host and competitive eating maverick George Shea, “Joey Chestnut is a force from beyond” who defies the rules of physics. To stand on this rock is to be free. And this rock is not a rock; it is the United States of America.” Miki Sudo, a female professional eater, will also be in attendance, having missed the previous year’s competition owing to her pregnancy. Defending her title, Sudo will go head-to-head with last year’s victor, Michelle Lesco, who ate 48.5 hot dogs in 10 minutes.