How to watch Sunday’s debut of “SharkFest” on National Geographic!

Sharkfest, National Geographic’s annual summer event, kicks off today and will run through the end of August. As far back as nearly 50 years ago, Jaws scared people away from swimming in the ocean, but events like Sharkfest and Shark Week have since opened up the world of sharks to everyone’s attention.

Stream the 10th Annual Sharkfest live right now:

August 7 through August 7, 2022, is the game’s release date.

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Nat Geo is on television.

fuboTV’s free trial lets you watch the 10th Annual Sharkfest online!

Sharkfest, the annual Nat Geo television special dedicated to the ocean’s most fearsome predators, premieres today.

It has taken years of research, ocean exploration, and the curiosity of the world’s top aquatic predators to reveal the world of sharks.

July 10th marks the 10th anniversary of Sharkfest, a four-week event that celebrates the event’s 10th anniversary. The roughly 30 hours of a new video for this marathon will be surrounded by a lot of previously shown material.

In the future, Discovery Channel will air new episodes on Camo Sharks, Sky Sharks, and a tournament to see which shark in Game of Sharks is the Ocean’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Shark Beach, starring Chris Hemsworth, is Sharkfest’s highest-rated special of all time.

This year’s Sharkfest will feature many of the hits that have made the festival popular over the years, as well as new programs, specials, and science for those who are fascinated by the aquatic animals who have the world’s attention beginning today.

Related Articles: How to Stream Conjuring Kesha, A New Paranormal Reality Series Starring Kesha!

Elora Danan’s Trip to California Is Suggested at It in The “Reservation Dogs” Season 2 Trailer!

After One Season, “Night Sky” Is Cancelled!

For More Updates Keep Reading: https://www.onlykaty.com