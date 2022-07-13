How to Watch the Most-nominated Shows for The Emmys?

The Emmy nominees for 2022 have been announced, and there are a few clear leaders in the field.

On September 12th, the major event will take place, but you still have plenty of time to get caught up in the shows being honored. There’s something for everyone to watch, whether it’s a comedy like Ted Lasso or a drama like Euphoria or Succession. The ten most Emmy-nominated shows from the past year are shown below:

Succession

It’s impossible to miss Succession’s third season, which has received an impressive total of 25 Emmy nominations. Fortunately, HBO’s streaming service HBO Max makes it simple to watch the first two seasons whenever you want with a subscription.

Ted Lasso

Those who haven’t seen Jason Sudeikis’ soccer coach Ted Lasso are in for a treat, as the show has received 20 nominations this year. This half-hour comedy, available on Apple TV+, is a good enough reason to sign up for Apple’s streaming service.

The White Lotus

If you haven’t seen Mike White’s comedy The White Lotus yet, you should do so now that it’s available on HBO Max, where it’s presently streaming for free. There will be new characters introduced in the upcoming second season.

Hacks

With a whopping 17 nominations, Hacks Season 2 follows Deborah Vance and Ava as the dynamic comic team travel throughout America in Season 2. On HBO Max, where Season 2 premiered earlier this year, the original comedic series may be found.

Only Murders in the Building

With 17 Oscar nominations, this whodunnit comedy stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short as an unusual trio of crime solvers. On Hulu, just the second season of Murders in the Building is currently being streamed. If you haven’t seen Season 1, now is the best opportunity to do so before the current episodes are over.

Euphoria

Originally released in 2019, Euphoria follows Zendaya’s Rue as she navigates high school, love, and addiction in this compelling drama. The film received 16 nominations upon its initial release. On HBO Max, you can catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 of the critically acclaimed series if you missed them.

Barry

Barry’s titular hitman, played by Bill Hader, ran into some difficulties in the most recent season, which received 14 nominations, and viewers can relive those events by streaming the show on HBO Max whenever they want. Two seasons of Barry, an HBO original, may be watched on the platform.

Dopesick

Dr. Michael Keaton portrays a doctor who witnesses firsthand the risks of opioids through the eyes of his patients in this short-lived drama series. In addition to its Emmy nominations, this show is a must-see for every fan of television. Fortunately, Hulu customers have simple access to the show that is only available on the service.

Severance

Adam Scott stars in this dark comedy about a company where employees’ awareness may be separated between the office and home, allowing them to lead individual lives both in and out of work. In addition to receiving 14 nominations, Severance will return for a second season on Apple TV+, which is currently streaming.

Squid Game

Since it became an overnight sensation on Netflix, Squid Game fans may now catch up on Season 1 before the next installment arrives. The Emmy-nominated series follows a group of low-income persons who are encouraged to participate in schoolyard games in order to win a $1,000 award. What’s the problem? The odds are stacked against everyone’s survival.

Monday, September 12, 8/7c, NBC, 74th Annual Emmy Awards

Related Articles: Vanessa Hudgens Wore The Glazed Donut Nail Trend Approved by Hailey Bieber!

Brooklyn’s Wedding Suit Is Fixed by Harper Beckham, Who Also Poses with Eva Longoria in Photos Honoring Her Brother’s 11th Birthday!\

In Adorable Photos, Reese Witherspoon’s Doppelgänger Daughter Ava Fixes Her Mother’s Makeup and Shows a New Tattoo!

For More Updates Keep Reading: https://www.onlykaty.com