Huge Cliffhanger Is Forthcoming in Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 10 (Finale).

Are you prepared for the premiere of Quantum Leap season 1 episode 10 on NBC tomorrow night? Given that this is the grand finale, it goes without saying that there will be some jaw-dropping surprises around every bend.

But why not, for a moment, talk about a potential cliffhanger? This crew has the opportunity to offer something that will leave everyone gasping and/or excited to know what’s around the corner given that this show received an early season 2 renewal.

So how Irrational Will Things Get? Let’s Turn This Over to Actor Ernie Hudson for A Moment. He Provided Entertainment Tonight with The Following Information:

On a scale of one to 10, this cliffhanger rates as a massive one. We designed everything to finally reach a point of comprehension, but when we tumble off that cliff, there is no understanding, hence time travel is unquestionably a 10. We are unsure of what will occur or how the situation will be resolved. Simply have faith that it will in due course.

At least we know that there will be a resolution early on because the cast is already filming season 2! About the potential design, we would like something more to connect things to the original. Or, at the very least, something that inspires Ben and Addison for a little while. We sincerely hope there is a fantastic chance to see some surprises sprinkled in here at some time. The writers have a ton of very interesting and imaginative things they could do with this material.

As for When We Expect a Season 2

We are currently anticipating fall, but it would be good to have it earlier.

What Are You the Most Eager to Check out Now when It Comes to The Quantum Leap Season 1 Finale?

