I Love Lucy Where to Watch? I Love Lucy is Streaming on Netflix and Hulu!

“I Love Lucy” was an American sitcom that ran for six seasons on CBS from October 15, 1951, to May 6, 1957. There were 180 half-hour episodes. On the show were Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Vivian Vance, and William Frawley, as well as Lucille Ball’s husband. Lucy Ricardo (Ball) was a young, middle-class housewife in New York City who regularly devised plans with her best friends, Ethel and Fred Mertz (Vance and Frawley), to perform with her bandleader husband Ricky Ricardo (Arnaz) in his nightclub. The sitcom tracked Lucy’s life.

I Love Lucy Cast

Left to right: William Frawley, Desi Arnaz, and Lucille Ball, standing; Vivian Vance and William Frawley, sitting

Both Mike (on the left) and Joe Mayer (on the right) took on the role of Little Ricky when they were younger

Lucille Esmeralda, played by Lucille Ball, was a legendary actress. Ricardo McGillicuddy, better known as “Lucy”

In the role of Ethel Mae Potter Mertz, Vivian Vance (alternately “Ethel Louise” and “Ethel Roberta”)

Frederick “Fred” Hobart Mertz, played by William Frawley

in his role as Enrique Alberto Ricardo IV, Richard Keith (“Ricky Ricardo Jr.”)

Twins Toddler “Little Ricky” roles were shared by Mike Mayer and Joe Mayer.

Her mother, Mrs. McGillicuddy (Kathryn Card) (also Minnie Finch in the earlier episode “Fan Magazine Interview”)

As Betty Ramsey and other characters, Mary Jane Croft

Frank Nelson as Freddie Fillmore and a variety of other roles.

Amazon Unveils Trailer for ‘I Love Lucy’ Film ‘Being the Ricardos’

It’s no secret that Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are one of the most beloved couples in television history. On Oct. 19, Amazon Studios released a teaser trailer for the behind-the-scenes documentary Being the Ricardos.

Dec. 10 and Dec. 21 are the dates for the release of the film, which stars Nicole Kidman as Ball and Javier Bardem as Arnaz — known as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo in the TV program.

Also starring are Aaron Sorkin’s Jake Lacy and J.K. Simmons as well as Arianda’s Tony Hale and Shawkat’s Alia.

It follows Ball and Arnaz during a single production week on the set of “I Love Lucy,” as they deal with shocking personal charges, a political smear, and cultural taboos. Tod Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch of Escape Artists were the film’s executive producers. With the help of Ball and Arnaz’s two children Desi Arnaz Jr. and Lucie Arnaz (together with the producers of Escape Artists Jenna Block and David Bloomfield), they are the executive producers of the film.

How to Watch I Love Lucy

Amazon Prime and Hulu Plus are now the only places where you can view all of the seasons of I Love Lucy. Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, and Google Play all provide I Love Lucy streaming options.