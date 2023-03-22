In Season Three of Superman & Lois, Is Lois Lane Battling Cancer?

Although we anticipated plenty of drama going into Superman & Loisseason 3 episode 2, we did not anticipate Lois Lane to be diagnosed with cancer.

This week, however, we discovered that Elizabeth Tulloch’s character had been identified as having inflammatory breast cancer, a particularly serious type of the disease. This is a significant turnaround from some of our last week’s suspicions, and going forward, the situation will only get worse for the entire family.

Here Is What Tulloch Had to Say About the Surprise This Week in A New Interview with TVLine:

When [the producers] first informed me that’s what they intended to do, I was a little taken aback, but I honestly think it’s pretty fantastic. Despite the fact that cancer affects so many individuals, this plot hasn’t been explored. More than anything else, this villain is one that Clark and Superman can’t simply go handle because he is so relatable and real.

Superman, this all-powerful superhero, being confronted with something he is totally weak against grounds the program even more and emphasizes the strength of our relationship and the family unit. I hope the supporters agree with me that it was thrilling.

This doesn’t seem to be something that will go away overnight, so we’ll have to brace ourselves for a lot of emotional ups and downs in the future.

Are there any other potential threats, as in a superhero sense? Yes, even though the focus of this program has never really been on powers. Instead, it has always been about the people, and we don’t believe that will change anytime soon.