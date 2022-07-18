In Your Eyes Movie Where to Watch: How To Watch in Your Eyes Only?

In Your Eyes is a 2014 American paranormal romance movie with Zoe Kazan, Michael Stahl-David, Nikki Reed, Steve Harris, and Mark Feuerstein as the main cast. It was directed by Brin Hill and written by Joss Whedon. It is Bellwether Pictures’ second film.

Follow Dylan and Rebecca in the New Mexico and New Hampshire-based drama In Your Eyes. Despite the fact that they don’t know each other and reside on different sides of the country, they are able to sense what the other is feeling. The movie made its global premiere on April 20 at the Tribeca Film Festival 2014. After then, it was self-distributed online rather than going through theatrical distribution.

Plot

Young Dylan Kershaw is in New Mexico attending school with his classmates, while young Rebecca Porter is set to go sledding in New Hampshire. The moment Rebecca crashes her sled and loses consciousness, Dylan is suddenly able to experience all that Rebecca goes through. At that same time, Dylan is knocked out and tossed from his desk.

Twenty years later, Dylan (Michael Stahl-David) has just recently been released from prison, while Rebecca (Zoe Kazan) is married to Phillip Porter, a successful doctor (Mark Feuerstein). Rebecca and her husband go to a dinner party one evening while Dylan is attempting to avoid trouble at a nearby bar. But he gets whacked in the back with a pool stick by a man he had been playing pool with earlier. Rebecca is knocked to the ground by the impact but is unable to explain this to the dinner party host before her husband reprimands her for her actions.

Cast

Role of Rebecca Porter by Zoe Kazan

As Dylan Kershaw, Michael Stahl-David

Niki Reed performs Donna

Giddons, played by Steve Harris

The Phillip Porter of Mark Feuerstein

Bo Soames is played by Steve Howey.

David Gallagher portrays Lyle Soames.

Booth as Chief, Michael

Dr. Maynard in Reed Birney

As Wayne, Joe Unger

Dorothy, played by Tamara Hickey

Diane is Jennifer Grey.

How to Watch For Your Eyes Only

Currently, For Your Eyes Only is available to stream on Amazon Prime. For Your Eyes Only is available for rental or purchase on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.