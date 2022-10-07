Interview with A Vampire 2022 Where to Watch: You Can Watch It on AMC+

With the exception of Bram Stoker, few writers are more connected with literary vampires than the late Anne Rice. Despite this, she was allegedly apprehensive to have her most renowned piece, Interview With a Vampire, adapted for film, feeling that much of the complexity would be lost. She continued to write the screenplay for what became Neil Jordan’s Interview With a Vampire (1994), but she was notoriously and publicly dissatisfied by the casting of Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis.

Rice eventually changed her view and stated that she was won over by the picture, notably by Cruise’s Lestat and the way the film didn’t shy away from the homoerotic undertone of the two male vampires’ connection. Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is now being adapted into an AMC series.

The show, which is a half sequel, a part reimagining of Interview With a Vampire (and the rest of Rice’s Vampire Chronicles series), makes extensive alterations to the original tale, delving deep into the novel’s gay heart. The series’ fidelity to the original work, combined with inventive revisions, make it a must-watch for Anne Rice aficionados in particular, and vampire movie fans in general. Here’s all you need to know about watching or streaming AMC’s upcoming series Interview With a Vampire.

What Is the Story of Interview with A Vampire?

In the novel, Louis tells the narrative of his undead life to a young journalist named Daniel Molloy. The series is set more than 40 years later. Molloy (Eric Bogosian) has hit rock bottom after his initial success, so when Louis (Jacob Anderson) summons him again, this time to Dubai, he enthusiastically accepts. The twenty-first century has allowed Louis to be more open with Molloy about aspects he left out of their original chat, particularly his love affair with his frenemy and maker, Lestat (Sam Reid).

The series presents Louis as a rich, mixed-race brothel owner in 1910 New Orleans who is both fascinated to and threatened by the turbulent personality and eccentric contempt for the morality of the mysterious Lestat (Sam Reid). Louis’ transformation, transition, and assimilation to vampire life, as well as his fatal infatuation and love-hate friendship/romance with Lestat, are all depicted in the first season.

When Will Amc’s Interview with The Vampire Premiere?

The first episode of the series, lasting 99 minutes, will air on AMC on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 10:00 PM ET/9:00 PM CT, immediately following the return of The Walking Dead Season 11. The series’ new episodes will continue to air weekly at the same time until the season finale on November 13.

Is Interview with The Vampire Available to Watch Online?

AMC+ subscribers will be able to see the first two episodes after the first episode airs on October 2, and each subsequent episode will be available on demand after its TV premiere. Subscribing to AMC+ effectively allows you to watch new episodes a week before they air on television. AMC+ can be subscribed to via their website or by downloading the AMC+ app from Google Play or your cable provider. Subscription prices for the service begin at $8.99 per month.

View the Trailer for Interview with The Vampire

Over the last year or so, a number of trailers and teasers for Interview With the Vampire have been published. The most recent one can be found in the player above. The two-minute clip provides a close (and somewhat sensual) look at Louis and his life before and after obtaining the “black gift.”

How Many Episodes Will There Be in Interview with The Vampire (and Will There Be a Season 2)?

The first season of Interview With the Vampire will consist of seven episodes. As previously stated, the series will air weekly from October 2 to November 13. Here’s a list of all the episodes, along with their titles and release dates. Remember that AMC+ subscribers can watch the episodes a week before they air on television.

“In Increasing Tones of Wonder,” Episode 1 – October 2, 2022

“.After the Phantoms of Your Former Self” Episode 2 – October 9, 2022

Episode 3: “Is My Very Nature Devilish?” – October 16, 2022

“…The Ruthless Pursuit of Blood with All a Child’s Demanding” – Episode 4 – October 23, 2022

“A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart,” Episode 5 – October 30, 2022

“TBA” Episode 6 – November 6, 2022

“TBA” Episode 7 – November 13, 2022

That is not all. The series has already been renewed for Season 2, so whenever the first season concludes, fans will have something to look forward to.