Is Avril Lavigne Engaged? Avril Lavigne’s Fiancé Mod Sun Can Be Seen Supporting Her Throughout Performances!

Avril Lavigne is a Canadian-French singer, songwriter, and fashion designer. She earned a two-album contract with Arista Records worth more than $2 million at the age of 16. Let Go” was Avril’s first release and she has since sold more than 30 million albums and 50 million singles, making her the youngest female soloist to reach the UK’s number one spot.

Avril Lavigne Early Life

Avril Ramona Lavigne was born on September 27, 1984, in Belleville, Ontario, Canada as Avril Ramona Lavigne. Her mother Judith-Rosanne, father Jean-Claude, older brother Matthew, and younger sister Michelle were all in her life. Her father set up a music studio in the basement of their new house in the small Ontario town of Greater Napanee, where Avril learned to play the guitar and sing in the process.

Performing at country fairs, Lavigne sang songs by Garth Brooks and Shania Twain and soon began writing her own material. In a radio competition at the age of 14, Avril earned the opportunity to perform onstage with Twain.

Avril Lavigne Career

Cliff Fabri, Lavigne’s first manager, discovered her singing covers at a bookstore in December 1999 and convinced her to sign a contract with him. he forwarded videotapes of Avril’s home performances to his industry contacts, and Nettwerk’s Mark Jowett arranged for Lavigne to visit New York in the summer of 2000 to collaborate with producer/songwriter Peter Zizzo. Arista Records president Antonio “L.A.” Reid was invited to hear Avril sing at Zizzo’s studio in November of that year by A&R agent Ken Krongard, and he signed her to a $1.25 million recording contract as well as a $900,000 publishing deal.

Since her debut album, “Let Go,” was released in June 2002, Lavigne has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. It peaked at number one in Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) awarded it 4-times platinum certification at the end of the year (and 7-times platinum by 2018). With her debut album, “Let Go,” Avril became the most popular woman in the music industry in 2002.

is avril lavigne engaged?

In the punk-rock world, this was a perfect combination. Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have become engaged. On Thursday, the pair shared their engagement news on Instagram, showcasing their picture-perfect proposal in the process. In front of the Eiffel Tower, Mod Sun, a.k.a. Derek Ryan Smith proposed on a boat in the Seine River on March 27th. And Lavigne agreed to the proposal! They were already engaged by the time they went to the Grammy Awards on April 3rd.

XIV Karats produced a bespoke heart-shaped diamond for Smith’s ring. People magazine reported that Lavigne told PEOPLE the ring has special value because of its form and some engraved details on it that she and her boyfriend share.

“It’s inscribed with the words ‘Hi Icon,’ which he said to me when we first met. Mod and Avril are also inside “she remarked. “My engagement ring was in the shape of a heart, and he knew right away that I wanted a heart-shaped diamond. To honor our love of hearts, we decided on a heart-shaped engagement ring. We’ve worn it almost every day since. Aww, I’m in love!”

A year and a half ago, the two were originally connected through music collaborations. Flames, a song on Smith’s Internet Killed the Rockstar album, was co-written by the two of them. Also on Lavigne’s latest album, Love Sux, Smith collaborated on writing and producing several tunes. With the help of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, they’ve been observed having supper together.

If anything, Smith’s neck tattoo with the word “Lavigne” definitely tipped them off. In September of 2021, they went public with their romance.

avril Lavigne Past Relationship

As of July 15, 2006, Avril married Sum 41’s, Deryck Whibley. They separated in November of 2010. They’d met as acquaintances when Lavigne was 17 and started dating when she was 18. Brody Jenner was Avril’s boyfriend for two years before she started seeing Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger in July. On July 1, 2013, Lavigne and Kroeger, who had been dating for barely one month, became engaged.

The divorce was finalized in 2015. Since being diagnosed with Lyme illness in 2014, Avril Lavigne has been upfront and honest about her experience. Because she was bedridden for five months and believed she was going to die, she has dedicated herself to spreading awareness of the disease ever since she was given the news.