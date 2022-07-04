Is Colton Underwood Engaged? Couple Jordan C. Brown and Colton Underwood Share Photos of Their Engagement!

Football player Colton Underwood represents the United States of America in the NFL. Colton Underwood was born on January 26th, 1992, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Washington Community High School graduate who went on to play collegiate football at Illinois State University is a tight end.

The San Diego Chargers waived Underwood in 2014 after he joined as a free agent after going undrafted. After that, he was signed to the practice squad of the Philadelphia Eagles before being released. In 2014, he signed with the San Diego Chargers practice squad, however, he was released the following year.

Colton Underwood Early Life

Scott and Donna Underwood were the parents of Underwood, who was born in Indianapolis, Indiana.

At Illinois State, both of his parents were prominent athletes: Scott played football for the Redbirds, while Donna was a standout volleyball player. At Washington Community High School where Colton graduated in 2010, Scott was a student. An older brother called Connor is part of Colton’s family. At Illinois State University, Colton Underwood followed in his father’s footsteps and played collegiate football for the Redbirds, just like his father.

Related: Who Is Madison from Southern Charm Engaged To? Madison Le Croy of Southern Charm Is Engaged to her Boyfriend Brett!

Colton Underwood Career

Underwood was signed by the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2014. Last year he was waived on August 30th, 2014. Underwood was signed to the practice squad of the Philadelphia Eagles on September 3rd, 2014. The practice squad discharged him on September 9th of this year. Jeremy Underwood was signed to the Chargers practice squad on September 23, 2014, his return to the team.

He agreed to a long-term deal on December 29th, 2014, which he signed. He was waived on September 5, 2015. On September 6, 2015, he was placed on an indefinite leave of absence. On September 10, 2015, he was released from the team’s injury list. He was added to Oakland Raiders’ training camp practice squad on December 1, 2015. On August 29, 2016, the Oakland Raiders dismissed him.

Is Colton Underwood Engaged

Colton Underwood and fiancé Jordan C. Brown have shared their engagement photo shoot with the world, which you can see here. In a video montage, the 30-year-old Bachelor alum shared the photographs on Instagram Tuesday. This Is What It’s Like to Fall In Love” by JVKE was the soundtrack for the video, which featured a voiceover reading Underwood’s opening caption.

Underwood jotted down the following information: “Engagement photographs. It was like this that we spent our special day together. A black heart emoji and a mention of The DeLauras as their photographer accompanied Colton’s video caption. It was first reported that Underwood and Brown were engaged in February by the magazine PEOPLE. In the summer of 2021, months after Underwood came out as gay, the two began dating.

Related: Who is Aoc Engaged To? She and Riley Roberts Her Long Term Lover Are Now Engaged!

PEOPLE spoke to Coming Out Colton actor Jordan about the proposal: “We went to Big Sur for a weekend break to decompress and rejuvenate in nature,” he said. As one bride put it, “I couldn’t have envisaged any more stunning place to celebrate a tremendous milestone in my life and relationship.” Underwood chimed in: “I’m overjoyed beyond words! The year 2021 was the most life-altering year for me. To begin the year with my best friend, teammate, and now fiancé is a dream come true.”

When it comes to their wedding preparations and future together, Underwood has already spoken out about the couple.

The reality personality recently claimed that they’ve “already” talked about getting a prenuptial agreement. Announcing their commitment to the long term on Watch What Happens Life, the actor explained that he and his team do not intend on putting any negative energy out there.

Related: Who Is Eric Smith Engaged To? Margaret C. Houck Is Engaged with Eric Smith!

When asked about their plans for their wedding, colton Underwood and Brown said they were “really looking forward to and going into the non-traditional approach”.

When it comes time to plan their wedding, “we’re going to be doing it in an unconventional fun and wacky way,” he revealed in an Amazon Live interview. “Instead of attempting to fit into a mold, it will be real to us.”