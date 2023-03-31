Is Dear Edward Brand-New on Apple TV+ This Week? Hopes for Season 2.

Is Dear Edward brand-new on Apple TV+ this week? We have a lot to discuss the show’s long- and short-term prospects in this article.

So how do we begin? The best place to start is by taking note of the following: This week’s Connie Britton Taylor Schilling drama installment is not new. Even while it would be good to get a little bit more, the conclusion took place last week. There was at least some resolution, but there is still plenty of room for future developments. The issue is whether or not we will understand it.

Is there any long-term reason to be optimistic here? If there is, Jason Katims , the executive producer, who has a history of producing high-caliber shows like Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, is heavily implicated in it, in our opinion. Even though the first season of Dear Edward wasn’t a huge success, Apple TV+ might have been interested in keeping it around because of the viewership.

In a show like this, things are made more difficult by the fact that the audience statistics are private. There is no way of knowing if the streaming service will ever stop keeping its cards close to its chest.

When Are We Going to Learn About the Show S Future?

Ideally, at some time in the upcoming several months. This provides the streaming service some time to assess its long-term performance and determine whether word-of-mouth will ultimately be beneficial.

If there are additional episodes of Dear Edward, they should be available by the end of 2024, ideally. Even though we are aware that streaming programs are frequently not yearly occasions, we tend to believe that it makes sense in this particular circumstance for it to be back at that time.

After all, we’re not discussing a series with a protracted post-production period here.

Do you want to see a Dear Edward season 2 renewal over on Apple TV+?

Are you unhappy that this week’s episode won’t be a new one? Make sure to share in the comments straight away! Come back for further updates after you’ve completed it.