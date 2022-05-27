Is Dove Cameron Engaged ? a Look at The Singer’s Relationship History, Starting with Ryan Mc Cartan and Ending with Thomas Doherty!

Dove Actress Chloe Celeste Hosterman, better known as Olivia Cameron in the Disney Channel sitcom Liv and Maddie, has the actual name of Chloe Celeste Hosterman. Dove Cameron had a four-year relationship with Thomas Anthony, so if you’re wondering, “Who Is Dove Cameron Dating in 2022?” she was in a relationship with him.

Dove Cameron is a model

Dove American actress and singer Olivia Cameron (born January 15, 1996, as Chloe Celeste Hosterman) is best known for her role as the titular Liv in the Disney Channel comedic sitcom Liv and Maddie. The Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in Children’s Programming was given to her for her work on the show. She has appeared in the Descendants films as Mal, the protagonist. Cameron’s singing career began with the Liv and Maddie soundtrack album, which served as her musical debut (2015). In the same year, she debuted with Descendants with the song “If Only.”. She released her first EP in 2019 titled Bloodshot / Waste.

Read More: Who Is Kristen Stewart Engaged to ? After Two Years of Dating, Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Got Engaged!

Dove Cameron’s 2022 Love Life: Who Is She Dating?

Ryan McCartan proposed to Dove Cameron in 2016.

It was revealed in comments posted on both Twitter and Instagram that the actors had split up in October after nearly four years together. In an interview with Seventeen, Dove stated that she felt the need to “make everything appear beautiful all the time.” This was her first true romance, on and off the screen, but she said that “a lot of what I went through in that first relationship, the extremely low-lows [I] did not make public,” she said.

On the heels of their breakup, Ryan has also gone out about their relationship, and it appears that it was difficult for both of them to part ways. In the Allegedly podcast, Ryan McCartan admitted that the breakup was “very hard.” He said, “It’s just plain out sucky.” “I still have feelings for her, but it’s just the way things are. That’s just the way things are. Time heals all wounds.” Two high-profile romances have characterized Dove Cameron’s career. While engaged to Ryan McCartan in 2016, she ended their relationship only months later. A relationship with Thomas Doherty ended last year after only a year of dating.

Read More: Ernie Johnson Jr Net Worth 2022: A Closer Look Into Career, Bio, Salary!

The History of Dove Cameron’s Relationships

To date, she is most known for her portrayal of Liv and Maddie in Disney’s Liv and Maddie. During the filming of the show, she became romantically involved with Ryan McCartan, whom she met on site. When the show premiered in 2013, the couple made headlines after confirming their relationship. As a side project, they formed a band named “The Girl and the Dreamcatcher.

” They debuted in 2016 with the release of their debut album, Negatives. When Ryan McCartan popped the question to Dove Cameron in the same year, the two shocked their friends and family by announcing their engagement. At the time, he told PEOPLE, “It’s a great idea.

Read More: is tom cruise engaged ? After the breakup with Hayley Atwell, Tom Cruise is said to be dating a mystery woman!

” After six months of dating, the couple decided to break up in October of that year. Reactions to Dove’s decision to split up with Ryan on Twitter were “wrenching,” he wrote. When actress Kiersey Clemons and Dove Cameron shared a kissing photo on Snapchat in 2017, it prompted speculations of a romance between the two. However, they never verified or disputed the reports that they were in a relationship. Descendants 2 co-star Thomas Doherty was also a new acquaintance for the 25-year-old actress in 2017. That year, Dove revealed her connection with Thomas in an interview with People and stated she intended to keep it private:

Unfortunately, the pair decided to call it a day around the time they celebrated their third anniversary in 2020. As of October 2020, Dove Cameron has formally confirmed the couple’s breakup on Twitter, stating that the decision was “difficult”: Earlier this year, Dove Cameron was reported to be dating artist Alexander 23, but she declined to comment on the reports. But in a recent interview, she claimed that she is now dating someone, but did not reveal the identity of that person.