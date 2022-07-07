Is Dr. Jen Ashton Still Engaged: Dr. Jennifer Ashton Has Announced Her Engagement to Tom Werner!

Dr. Jennifer Ashton is a physician, author, and medical contributor on television in the United States. Jennifer Ashton, MD, was born in April 1969 at George Air Force Base in California. For ABC News and Good Morning America, she is the Chief Women’s Health Correspondent. Ashton is a Cosmopolitan Magazine columnist as well.

In 2016, she joined The Dr. Oz Show as the first Chief Women’s Health Correspondent. In the Team USA Medical Network, Ashton was named as one of the doctors who will look after female Olympians. Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons awarded her a medical degree in 2000.

She is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist with a private practice in New Jersey that she started. The Body Scoop for Girls was written by Ashton.

Jennifer Ashton Biography

Jennifer Ashton is a well-known Doctor from the United States, who was born on April 23, 1969. Author, TV medical expert, and gynecologist who founded a private practice in New Jersey and wrote The Body Scoop for Girls. Jennifer Ashton has the zodiac sign Taurus, according to astrologers. Jennifer Lee Ashton, a physician, novelist, and television correspondent was born on April 23, 1969.

She is a contributor for Cosmopolitan Magazine and serves as the top health and medical editor and chief medical correspondent for ABC News and Good Morning America. She is also the chief women’s health correspondent for The Dr Oz Show. She is also a frequent guest speaker and moderator at events focused on women’s health.

Her father was a cardiologist, her mother was a nurse, and she married Dr. Robert C. Ashton, Jr., an orthopedic physician. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in art history from Columbia College, Columbia University, in 1991.

Related: Who Is Ray Liotta Engaged to? Jacy Nittolo and Ray Liotta Have Announced Their Engagement!

Is Dr. Jen Ashton Engaged

On New Year’s Eve, Jennifer Ashton received a wonderful surprise: a proposal! Tom Werner, a 71-year-old television producer, and businessman is engaged to the ABC News chief medical correspondent and doctor, who is 52 years old. It’s been a year since the couple started dating. A close acquaintance of the pair tells PEOPLE, “From the time they met, they were soulmates.” In 2021, a mutual acquaintance connected Ashton and Werner, and they quickly hit it off.

On their way to dinner at The Fulton by Jean-Georges, where they had their first date, the couple was waiting for a cab when Werner unexpectedly proposed. “Yes!” I exclaim. Ashton posted a snapshot of the happy couple on Instagram on January 3rd. She has two children, a son Alex and a daughter Chloe, with her late ex-husband Robert C. Ashton. From a previous marriage, Werner has three adult children.

Related: Who Is Trina Engaged To? Introducing the Love of Trina’s Life, Raymond Taylor!!

Jennifer Ashton Past Relationship

Jennifer Ashton married Robert Ashton, according to our records. Jennifer Ashton hasn’t had a boyfriend since December 2021. Jennifer Ashton’s Past Partnerships: We don’t have any information on her previous relationships. You may assist us in compiling Jennifer Ashton’s dating records.

Related: iS Gabi Demartino Engaged? Gabi Demartino Engaged to Her Longtime Boyfriend!

Ashton has contributed to a health blog for The Record in Bergen, New Jersey, and has written numerous magazine articles. She has also published three books: The Body Scoop for Girls (2009), which teaches adolescent girls about puberty; Your Body Beautiful (2012), which tackles health and wellness issues in middle-aged women; and Eat This When You’re Expecting, Not That (2016), which outlines a pregnancy diet.