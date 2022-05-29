iS Gabi Demartino Engaged? Gabi Demartino Engaged to Her Longtime Boyfriend!

YouTube sensation Gabi DeMartino, the twin sister of Niki DeMartino, runs the popular Niki&Gabbi channel with her. Ten million subscribers and millions of views are already in the books for this major channel. Through their YouTube account Niki&Gabi, Niki, and Gabi DeMartino collaborate with the style haul and AwesomenessTV channels. Before they became famous, Alex and the twins started the YouTube channel 00RemakeGirls with their older sister, but the channel has since been shut down. Despite this, Niki and Gabi found a passion for filming videos about fashion, cosmetics, and DIY. Nonetheless.

Gabi DeMartino Biography

Gabi DeMartino will be 26 years old in 2021, having been born on May 5, 1995. She grew up in a Christian home in Pennsylvania, the United States, where she was born and raised. She is an American citizen and adheres to the Christian faith, both of which she professes. She attended Notre Dame High School in Pennsylvania, the United States, for her primary education. For her final two years of high school, she attended DeSales University in Pennsylvania and earned a bachelor’s degree. Throughout her life, she has dreamed of becoming a well-known actress and model in the entertainment industry.

Gabi DeMartino Career

Gabi and Niki are identical twins. Niki majored in television and cinema, while Gabi concentrated in musical theatre at DeSales University, where they both graduated from Notre Dame High School. It was their junior year of college when they decided to drop out. On their YouTube account 00RemakeGirls, they first created comedic skits. Niki and Gabi Beauty, a new channel for beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content, was launched later. In 2012, they signed contracts with both StyleHaul and AwesomenessTV. In 2013, a cover of Rebecca Black’s “Friday” helped kick-start their YouTube career. Although their first single was released on June 21, 2014, “We’re Not Over” and their second single “It” were both taken down from streaming services.

Is Gabi Demartino Engaged?

Gabi DeMartino announced her engagement towards the end of the year.

A few minutes before midnight on New Year’s Eve, the 25-year-old YouTuber revealed her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Collin Vogt. “My life changed forever on Thanksgiving 2020. So here’s to becoming public. There’s a new video up on the channel now. I will never be able to feel like I’ve had enough time with you. Gabi commented on Instagram: “5 years and forever.”

it has been made official. she said on Twitter: “As long as I have Romeo, my Romeo.”

On Thanksgiving, Gabriella and I got engaged and we’ve kept it a secret until now! For those who don’t already know.” I’m overjoyed to begin the new year with the woman of my dreams! The prospect of spending the rest of my days with her excites me beyond words, as does the prospect of our future together. In an Instagram post, Collin wrote, “Until death does us part.” “This happened on Thanksgiving & I’m finally telling you,” Gabi’s caption for a lovely video she posted to her YouTube page. She also included the date “11.26.20” in the caption.

Her new song, “Romeo,” serves as the soundtrack for a film montage of their relationship. “We greet the newly engaged pair, soon to be Mr & Mrs. Vogt 11.26.2020,” it adds at the end. Niki and Gabi were cast as Mia and Mya, respectively, in the YouTube Red comedy-drama web film Dance Camp. Seven months later, Gabi dropped the track “Ever After” as her debut solo effort. Niki and Gabi released their official debut single, “First,” in January 2017 after deleting their previous two singles. “RU” was released in August 2017 as the lead song from their debut EP.

The Hulu horror online series Freakish has cast Niki as Sadie in season two. Gabi’s horror-comedy web series Blood Queens debuted in October 2017 and will conclude in 2020 after four seasons. Limited-edition “Niki + Gabi for Wet Seal” clothing was released on June 4, 2018, by Wet Seal in collaboration with Niki and Gabi. [ Accessories and tops were just some of the items in the collection, which also included gowns. ‘Sleep It Off’ was released in June 2018 as the second single from their debut EP. Individual, their debut extended play, will be published on July 27th, 2018.

Collin Vogt and Gabi DeMartino Relationship Timeline

You won’t be able to put it down. As of 2015, Gabi DeMartino and Collin Vogt have been total inspirations. Fans may get a sense of the couple’s love through their YouTube videos and Instagram photoshoots. A few months after their five-year anniversary in July 2020, the online sensation and her other half made an engagement announcement. The internet personality captioned a sequence of photos around the time with the phrase “Coolest anniversary in the oddest of times.” You never fail to astonish me, Collin. My night out with you was so much like your Romeo and Juliet! This was my favorite of our wedding anniversaries. Gabi accepted Collin’s proposal in November 2020.

They announced their engagement in a YouTube video just a few weeks after Us Weekly revealed the news. “My life changed forever on Thanksgiving 2020. With her engagement images, Gabi commented, “Here’s to being public.” In my opinion, “forever cannot be long enough for me to feel that I’ve had enough time with you.” Niki DeMartino, Gabi’s sister, spoke exclusively to J-14 about Gabi’s wedding plans months after the news of their engagement surfaced. In March 2021, the singer teased, “I’m her Maid of Honor, I’m one of three Maids of Honor, and it’s occurring next year.

” They’re keeping the wedding planning process “very quiet,” but Gabi still gushed about picking a venue, flowers, and music when she spoke exclusively with J-14 months later, in June 2021. Adding, “it is helping us bond so much,” she said, “I feel like you can only have it once in your life.”