Is Hoda Kotb Engaged ? Hoda Kotb Ended Their Engagement After Understanding that Marriage Would Not Work!

Egyptian-American TV news journalist and host Hoda Kotb have a $30 million fortune. Most people are familiar with Hoda Kotb from her work as co-anchor on NBC’s Today show. Dateline NBC on NBC is where she first got her start in the entertainment industry. As a journalist, Kotb has received numerous accolades. She’s also a talented writer.

Hoda Kotb Career

In 1986, Hoda Kotb was hired as a news assistant by CBS News, where she began her journalism career. After that, she worked as a general assignment reporter and anchor for WQAD-TV in Philadelphia. Following her time at WXVT-TV, she was hired by WINK-TV Fort Myers, Florida, as the station’s weekend anchor/reporter. While at WWL in New Orleans, Louisiana, Kotb was a reporter and anchor from 1992 to 1998. As a result of this, she joined NBC as a national correspondent, and she has worked there ever since.

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Miss Sweetgum” premiered in 2017 and featured her in the role of Miss Sweetgum. When Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer are out of the office, she steps in as the third co-anchor of ‘Today’ and serves as a temporary replacement. She released her book in October 2010 entitled “Hoda: How I Survived War Zones, Bad Hair, Cancer, and Kathie Lee” as an author. Ten Years Later: Six People Who Faced Adversity and Transformed Their Lives was published on January 15th, 2013 by her.

As of 2016, the author’s third book, ‘Where They Belong: The Best Decisions People Almost Never Makes,’ was published. In 2018, Kotb released her fourth novel, titled ‘I’ve Loved You Since Forever,’ which she has written since 2012.

Is Hoda Kotb Engaged?

Joel Schiffman, Hoda’s long-term partner of six years, proposed in November 2019. After the first meeting in the summer of 2013, the couple said they planned to get married “sooner rather than later.” The coronavirus epidemic delayed their wedding date back several times.

Hoda Kotb Canceled a Date with A Man She Was Dating

When it comes to getting engaged during the holidays, Hoda Kotb went against precedent, we’re told.

According to people close to Kotb, 57, she called it quits since she knew during the engagement that the marriage wouldn’t work out. Despite having been together for eight years and having two children together, the pair only got engaged in 2019. “Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as engaged couples, so we decided to start this new year…

on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends.” “It’s not as if something unexpected occurred. It is said that some relationships are destined to last for a long time, for a short time, or for the rest of our lives. Then she said, “And I believe ours was supposed to be for a season.” Her eight-year engagement to “Today” show co-host Joel Schiffman has come to an end, she disclosed live on air on Monday.

It was only until viewers started mentioning her missing engagement ring on social media that she decided to break up with the 63-year-old investor, Page Six has learned. They intend to raise their child together. Former “Today” show co-anchor Kathie Lee Gifford issued a statement of support following Hoda Kotb‘s public split from his wife.

When it came time for her to leave the talk show in 2019, Gifford wrote on Instagram, “My beautiful Hoda, I am honestly very proud of the way you have dealt with a very tough and sad decision.” “As usual, you handled everything with class and courtesy. Thank you. I pray for you, your family, and Joel as you continue on this journey of life. “You have my heart.” The years 2005 through 2008 saw Kotb wed to tennis coach Burzis Kanga.

Hoda Kotb Past Relationship

Hoda Kotb married tennis coach Burziz Kanga in 2005, but the marriage ended in divorce in 2008. Kotb had successful surgery in 2007 to remove cancer from her breasts. Reconstructive surgery has since been performed on her. Since then, Kotba has dedicated her life to the fight against cancer awareness. In 2013, Kotb began dating financier Joel Schiffman. Since that time, Kotb has adopted two children and got engaged to Schiffman in 2019.