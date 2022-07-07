Is Honey Boo Engaged? Despite Wearing a Diamond Ring, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 16, Isn’t Engaged to Her 20-Year-Old Boyfriend!

In the United States, Honey Boo Boo Kid is a reality TV personality and child beauty pageant winner. On TLC’s reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, her family earned $2.75 million in pay for their services on the show (2012–2014).

It was on the TLC reality series “Toddlers and Tiaras” (2012–2013) that Alana Frances Thompson, who was born on August 28, 2005, in McIntyre, Georgia, first gained notoriety. The show tracked the preparations of several child pageant contestants and their families before the competition.

Honey Boo Boo Career

After receiving a slew of negative reviews and the wrath of children’s rights activists, Alana Frances Thompson was given the opportunity to host her own TLC show. ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,’ a spin-off series, followed Alana and her mother, June “Mama June” Shannon, as they made their way through the beauty pageant circuit. Other people included in the documentary included her father (a.k.a. “Sugar Bear” Thompson), as well as her older sisters (who were not in the pageant) Lauryn, Jessica, and Anna (all of whom became pregnant as teenagers).

Criticism of the show from some who believe it exploited the family and celebrated an unhealthy lifestyle has been substantial. After airing 55 episodes, “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” was canceled after season four due to Mama June’s involvement with a man who was accused of sexually abusing one of her children. TLC released a few missing episodes from the fifth season of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo: The Lost Episodes” in 2017.

Is honey boo engaged?

It’s unlikely that Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson will be saying “I do” soon. Page Six was able to clarify with Alana’s rep that she isn’t engaged to Dralin Carswell and that the diamond seen on her ring finger was “simply a ring.” In the wake of Thompson’s sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon sharing images of her family posing with her newborn twins, rumors began to circulate that Alana had accepted Carswell’s proposal.

This finger was also seen ringed in an Instagram photo from the spring of Alana and Carswell, both 20. A picture of her and Carswell dressed in matching shirts was captioned “park days with you are the best.” When asked by Teen Vogue in August if Carswell was her only buddy because she doesn’t trust other teenagers, Alana revealed that he might be her only friend because she doesn’t trust other teenagers. “True, I don’t have a large circle of pals. In any case, “she remarked. As a result of people’s reactions to the fact that I’m pals with Honey Boo Boo.

Because she said she didn’t have any pals because she didn’t trust anyone,

Earlier this week, Alana announced that she and Carswell had set up a joint account on TikTok. As of publication, they have yet to post any videos. The four-year age gap between Alana and Carswell has drawn criticism from followers who question the legality of their relationship while Alana is still a minor. In an interview with TooFab, Alana’s mother, June “Mama June” Shannon, discussed their connection. “Dralin is, in fact, a person I’ve met. They’ve been dating for more than a year now “a Mama June: Road to Redemption cast member proclaimed.

The general consensus seems to be that “people need to recognize that she’ll be 17 in August and that Pumpkin and Josh were the same age as they were.” She went on, saying, ” “For being in an interracial relationship with an older man, she has received a lot of negative attention. While Alana isn’t the 6-, 7-year-old girl you fell in love with 11 years ago, she’s still a beautiful young woman. This year, Alana will be graduating from high school.” Alana’s full custody was granted to Pumpkin in June. Years after June was charged with felony narcotics possession, her legal guardian changed.

Honey boo Past Relationship

Despite the fact that Alana’s parents divorced in 2014, she accompanied her father on his wedding day with Jennifer Lamb in 2017. It was in 2015 that Alana and Lauryn released “Movin’ Up” with Adam Barta and the music video started a fad called “honey boo bop,” which became an internet sensation.

After Mama June and her partner were found with crack cocaine in March 2019, Alana’s sister Lauryn, who was just 20 at the time, was granted legal guardianship of her. Josh and Alana Lauryn were evicted from their house in April 2020 because they were $1,242 behind on their rent payments, according to reports at the time.