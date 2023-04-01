Is Jake a Serial Firestarter in Fire Country, Season 1, Episode 17?

We were aware that Jake is the center of attention going into tonight’s Fire Country season 1 episode 17 on CBS. It is simple to comprehend why. Here, we’re discussing a person who is allegedly a serial arsonist. Throughout this hour, the character will have to fight this off.

If you’ve been reading this site for a long, you probably already know that some of our opinions on this matter are rather obvious: We already have a good sense of Jake’s innocence. Why? Simply put, it would be too devastating to spend the majority of the break worrying about this only to receive a final metaphorical boot in the face.

Read More: Contains Spoilers for Power Book Ii: Ghost’s Third-Season Finale. Tariq’s New Position.

With all of this in mind, the bigger concern we have right now is how we’re going to see Jake escape from this situation! It won’t be simple, and we tend to believe that Bode and a few other people will be crucial in helping to clean his name.

In the end, we have to assume that Jake is involved in more things than are known and that he may have more secrets that may eventually come to light.

What Happened?

So make sure to keep refreshing this page!

Read More: Jackie and The Dinner Table Is the Second Episode of Yellowjackets Season 2.

What Did You Think Was Going to Happen with Jake Moving Into Fire Country Season 1 Episode 17?

Get more information on Fire Country, including more specifics about what the future might hold, by continuing to read.