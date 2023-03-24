Is Kate Walsh leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Addison for good?

We comprehend why you might have these questions given how tonight’s new episode of the medical drama finished. After all, we had a major cliffhanger where the character was one of two women who were running down the street in the closing minutes.

Now that Addison’s life is in danger, losing her would be devastating for both the show and her hospital family. Although she hasn’t been a regular member of their staff for a very long time, she always adds something useful.

Walsh has not yet announced her long-term involvement with the program, but the Private Practice star has previously talked about how she enjoys returning to the role. We find it difficult to believe that the writers would kill off one of the most well-known characters available to them at this moment. Alex went in a flash, Meredith vanished, and while we occasionally see Jackson and April, it’s not a common occurrence.

Of course, it is difficult to claim that Walsh is legally departing the show even if she is no longer on it after today. How is that possible considering that she wasn’t a series regular?

Read More: What Is Trent Crimm Planning in Episode Three of Season Three of Ted Lasso?

In a Perfect World

Of course, Addison lives, that much is obvious! Beyond that, though, we observe a scenario in which the protagonist ultimately leaves to make a fresh start and eventually gives us Private Practice 2.0. Although doubtful, we can yet hope!

Read More: Season 5 Premiere of Mayans MC is Scheduled for The Spring.

Do You Think We Could Be Losing Kate Walsh for Good from Grey S Anatomy After What We Ended up Seeing Tonight?

Check out what else will be on the upcoming Grey’s Anatomy episode right now.