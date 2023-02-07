Is Kevin Costner Leaving ‘Yellowstone’? Paramount Network Speaks Out.

A finality to us? Yellowstone fans are concerned about the future of their favorite Paramount Network program and Kevin Costner‘s starring role as John Dutton in light of a recent story.

Deadline reported on Monday, February 6, that the Paramount Network is considering the idea of discontinuing the show in its current form because of shooting scheduling disagreements involving Costner, weeks after the Bull Durham actor, 68, won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the Dutton patriarch. Instead, a spinoff series starring Matthew McConaughey is said to be how the franchise will continue.

The 53-year-old Dallas Buyers Club actor’s alleged departure from the drama series, however, was refuted by the network, which also declined to reveal any projects he could be working on.

There is nothing new to report. According to a spokeswoman, Kevin Costner is an important component of Yellowstone and we hope that will remain the case for a very long time.

We are constantly working on franchise expansions of this fantastic world Taylor Sheridan has created because of his brilliant imagination. We would want to collaborate with the incredible talent that is Matthew McConaughey.

The director of Dances With Wolves enthused over Yellowstone in an interview with Variety last year, telling the publication that he was hooked after reading the pilot.

In April 2022, Costner stated, “I saw that the dialogue had a humorous, authentic touch to it.” It was uncooked. It was inefficient. Additionally, it was set against the visually beautiful backdrop of mountains, rivers, valleys, and people riding horses.

After eight episodes, Yellowstone Season 5’s first half came to a close in January. Although a precise release date has not yet been confirmed, the second half of the season is scheduled to return in the summer.

Yellowstone has grown to be one of the most watched shows in the US since the series’ June 2018 premiere, with the first episode of season 5 averaging 16 million people.

The western also gave rise to a number of spin-offs, including the prequel series 1883 and 1923, both of which debuted in December 2021 and 2022, respectively. Earlier this month, the latter program—starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren—was given a second season order.

Sheridan, 52, is currently working on two more spinoffs. The Lone Ranger’s real-life inspiration, Bass Reeves, is the subject of the first book, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, which will follow his life.

The history of the Four Sixes Ranch, where Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) has been employed on Yellowstone, will be examined in a second show named 6666.

The Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner, and Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, were both co-created by the Hell or High Water scriptwriter and are both available on the Paramount+ streaming service.