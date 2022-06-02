Is Liam Payne Engaged? Liam Payne and Maya Henry Engagement After One Year Romance!

Pop singer Liam Payne hails from the UK. One Direction, of which Liam was a part, was the biggest-selling boy band of all time. His solo career has also been successful. “The X Factor” eliminated him from the show because Simon Cowell advised he return when he was older, and he was fourteen at the time of his audition. He went back to try out for the show’s upcoming seventh season this time.

Even though he was not selected to perform as a soloist, he was given the opportunity to join forces with a different quartet of young male vocalists. The group, known as One Direction, finished third in the competition. To this day One Direction is one of the most popular acts to come out on reality television.

Liam Payne Biography

Born in Wolverhampton in 1993, Payne is the son of Karen and Geoff Payne. His mother was a nurse and his father was a fitter, and they both worked with children. He was raised by his two older sisters, Ruth and Nicola. Payne had kidney issues as a child, which meant he was frequently hospitalised. Payne was active in a variety of sports in high school, but his favourite was cross country running.

He also began taking boxing training at the age of twelve to boost his self-esteem after he was bullied by some of his peers. He went to St. Peter’s Collegiate School and subsequently to Wolverhampton College – Paget Road for his music technology studies. Payne had already been performing and working in the entertainment industry for several years at this point, having started when he was just twelve years old. A member of the Pink Productions Theatre Company, he participated in a wide range of theatrical and musical endeavours.

Liam Payne Career

The fifth season of “The X Factor” aired in 2008, when Payne was just 14 years old, and he made it through several rounds before being eliminated. Judge Simon Cowell recommended he come back after a few years. When Payne returned to the show in 2010 during its seventh season, he heeded this advice. He got a standing ovation for his cover of Michael Buble’s “Cry Me a River”. Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik formed a boy band with Payne during the competition’s Bootcamp round.

With this, they were able to qualify as a team in the “Group” division of the contest. Ultimately, they finished in a tie for third place overall. A year after their final performance on The X Factor, Simon Cowell signed One Direction to his label. What Makes You Beautiful” was released in September 2011 as the band’s first single. Globally, the song was an enormous hit, peaking at number one in multiple countries.

Following the release of their debut album, “Up All Night,” the band proceeded on a worldwide tour. Fans and journalists alike lauded the group’s performance abilities at the events, which sold out in minutes. To commemorate their time on tour, in May of 2012, they put out a video album called “Up All Night: The Live Tour.”

Is Liam Payne engaged?

During their rekindled romance, Maya Henry has been pictured wearing the £3 million engagement ring she received from Liam Payne. Model, 22, was spotted wearing a ring for the first time after getting back together with ex-One Direction member Harry Styles in images obtained by a tabloid. They called off their engagement in June and Maya hadn’t put on the ring that Liam gave her since then. It appears that the engagement is back on after she was spotted wearing her engagement ring again,

only two months following their break-up. In recent days, the couple has been enjoying their time together, even dressing up as Mr and Mrs Smith for Halloween. It was during the lockdown in August 2020 when Liam proposed to Maya, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Just one year prior, they were photographed holding hands on a date night and quickly verified their connection. In 2018, only weeks after his long-term relationship with Cheryl ended, the two became romantically involved for the first time ever. Maya and Liam initially met in 2015 at a 1D meet & greet when the American model was able to meet the singer and his bandmates.

Liam Payne Past Relationship

The X-Factor dancer Danielle Peazer was Payne’s first love in 2010. In 2012, they split up. He began dating Sophia Smith, a childhood acquaintance, the following year and they remained together till 2015. After meeting Cheryl in 2016, he began a relationship with her. Their son was born in March 2017 and they broke up in January of that year. He began dating British model and actress Naomi Campbell not long after, but the couple was only together for a few months before calling it quits. They confirmed their engagement in August of 2020 after dating since late 2019.

After announcing their breakup in the following year, the two reunited later that year. Payne has bought and sold a number of properties in the United States and England but plans to do it again in 2020. Buckinghamshire is where he keeps his home.

West Bromwich Albion is his favourite football team. To raise money for UNICEF and other charities, the actor frequently joins other celebrities and professional athletes. The Black Lives Matter movement and the pro-choice movement have also been of interest to him.