Is Madison Lecroy Still Engaged? She Announced Her Engagement to Brett Randle on Thursday’s Show!

Reality TV actress, hair and makeup artist, and entrepreneur Madison LeCroy hail from the USA. Southeastern Charm is her best-known television role. In addition, Madison co-owns a hair salon in Charleston, South Carolina.

Madison LeCroy’s Early Life

In the United States, Madison LeCroy was born to Tara and Ted LeCroy, the LeCroys of Southern Charm fame. There were only three of us in the household at the time. Madison is the eldest child in her family, with two elder brothers and sisters. When and where was Madison LeCroy born? Greenville, South Carolina, is where she grew up and still calls home.

As of right now, she is a resident of Charleston, SC. She graduated from the Carolina College of Hair Design. It was a reality show star’s graduation from the school of hair and makeup that made headlines. An American citizen of white ethnicity, she was born in the United States. She is a practicing Christian.

Madison LeCroy’s Career

As a cast member of Bravo’s reality series Southern Charm, which premiered in 2014, she is well known. Throughout her career, Lecroy has worked as a freelance makeup artist and hairdresser. That she is an expert in glamour for television, print, weddings as well as professional film shooting is based on her website, which says she is an expert.

She uses a unique hair color procedure called Balayage in her own salon to get a more natural-looking highlighting effect. As a member of the cast of Southern Charm, she made her television debut in 2015.

is Madison Lecroy Still Engaged

Austen Kroll likened ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy to “f–king Medusa” in an interview. The men of “Southern Charm” were watching LeCroy’s Amazon Live when she announced her engagement to Brett Randle on Thursday’s show. ‘Wait, what did I just hear?’ questioned a stunned Kroll, 35, as his ex showed out her new bling. On LeCroy’s new fiancé, Kroll scolded him as “a sad guy” who would be “serving f–king Medusa in servitude”:

After dating for two years, LeCroy and Kroll broke up in 2020. After Kroll shut off all connection with LeCroy, they appear to be no longer on speaking terms, despite their best efforts to maintain a friendly relationship. Since Josh Hughes is Hudson’s father, LeCroy revealed that she had only previously informed him of her current relationship since he is her ex-husband. Confessional: “Everything she does is like a tiny little stab at me,” said Kroll, who was annoyed. That’s her entire thing, you know?” That was just one more reason for me not to have her in my life, he said.

“That was the only home I cared about,” she said, referring to her ex-boyfriend. Randle proposed to LeCroy in October 2021 following a seven-month courtship. The couple will wed in December of this year.

My companions laughed when I announced to them that ‘I’m going to marry that man,’ but I was serious. Everything we say is like that.’ As if to say, “I’m not even kidding.” According to LeCroy at the time of her engagement, “I know it,”‘” she informed Page Six. Bravo broadcasts “Southern Charm” on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Madison LeCroy Personal Life

Madison has a son, Hudson, who she describes as her “little miracle.” She was just 22 years old when she married Josh Hughes in 2010. The couple divorced in 2015, and their son was placed in Madison’s custody. Ted LeCroy is her father, and Tara LeCroy is her mother. Kaci Davis, a younger sister, completes the Davis family. Madison is a member of the church of Christ.

Her height is 5 ft 3 in and she weighs about 60 kg when it comes to her physical qualities. Her body stats read 35-24-34 inches. In addition to her stunning blue eyes and naturally blonde hair, Madison frequently changes the color of her locks.