Is Magnum Going to Pop the Question to Higgins in Magnum Pi Season 5 Episode 9?

There’s a lot of potential for terrific content in Magnum PI season 5 episode 9 , but there’s also a significant question. Are we about to witness Thomas Magnum asking Juliet Higgins to marry him?

Let’s just say that after seeing that preview tonight, we are more intrigued than before! We observed what appeared to be a pretty darn romantic scene between the two, but we naturally worried if everything was as it looked.

Remember that this is a production that has performed a good number of dream sequences in the past. Why, it has even previously produced dream sequences centered on Magnum and Higgins! Consider the instance where she initially revealed to us how deeply she felt for him. It makes logical that she would want to marry him, and it’s a delightful full-circle moment from when she first believed that she would have to be married to remain in the nation.

Of course, there’s another practical explanation for why Higgins would be experiencing strange dreams in this episode. Perdita Weeks‘ character will spend the entire time hiding out in a mental health facility. It is simple to understand why she would experience a wide range of diverse emotions and also think of numerous traumatic situations, depending on how she is being treated there.

What is anything that we are undoubtedly considering right now? The bloody, terrifying nightmare also made an appearance at the end of the advertisement. If the proposal represents the realization of Higgins’ goal, the former is a nightmare.

When Could We See an Actual Proposal?

Although it would be wonderful if it occurred at some time, we believe it is more likely to occur in the second half of the season as compared to the first. Maybe it’s a decent plot for the season 5 finale? It’s all still so new, so we want them to feel at ease in a romantic relationship first!

