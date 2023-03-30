Is Marina Squerciati Quitting the Chicago Police Department? Kim Burgess: Will She Stay?

Does Marina Squerciati intend to leave the Chicago Police Department in the wake of tonight’s events? We comprehend the causes of worry!

We like to believe that there is a lot of vital information to think about, so just take a moment to analyze where everything stands in the game. Burgess had wished to stay with Intelligence, but she is also battling a challenging case of post-traumatic stress.

When you think about everything she has been through in the past year alone, it makes sense. We’ve witnessed her come dangerously close to death and then had to go through it again. She might or might not be telling Voight everything.

We might be getting close to the proverbial “rubber meets the road” moment for this character. Although we sincerely hope it doesn’t happen this week, we must currently be prepared for everything. If nothing else, there may come a point when she requires a prolonged absence from the force; this doesn’t necessarily mean that Marina is departing, but it may indicate that we are headed in another direction soon.

Kim and Ruzek both deserve the best and so do we. That will always be the case, regardless of what.

So What Actually Happened During This Episode?

Let’s just say that Burgess is staying and that Ruzek and she are now officially dating in a romantic sense. It s been a long time, but to get them finally back at this point was well worth it and we now have to see what happens from here.