Is Mia Khalifa Engaged? Mia Khalifa Announced that She and Robert Sandberg Are Splitting After Two Years of Marriage!

Actress, webcam model, and sports commentator Mia Khalifa are Lebanese-American who has worked in the entertainment industry for over a decade. There was some backlash in the Middle East over Khalifa’s adult business success.

Among other things, she was targeted because she appeared in one of her videos while donning a hijab, which is required for women in public in Islamic countries. In response to this video, Mia received numerous death threats.

Despite her retirement from the adult film industry, Mia has gone on to earn millions of dollars as a social media influencer. The social media platform counts a total of 25 million followers. One of the highest-paid OnlyFans users, she has reportedly made about $6 million since joining the network.

Mia Khalifa Early Life

Beirut, Lebanon-native Mia Khalifa, better known by her stage name Mia Callista, was born on February 10, 1993. Due to the ongoing civil war in South Lebanon, Mia’s family relocated to the United States in January of that year. The home that Mia was reared in was a strict Catholic one, according to her. She’s no longer a believer.

Montgomery County, Maryland, was her home county as a kid. She was a lacrosse player at Northwest Hogh High School. As a result of her experiences at Northwest High School, particularly following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, she decided to move to Massanutten Military Academy.

Mia Khalifa Career

Her adult film career began in October of that year, and in December of that year, she was voted the top adult star on a major adult website. Technically, she had a very short adult life. Over the course of three months, she shot every single one of her feature films. To this day, she still works part-time as a webcam model and runs a successful calendar company.

In the Middle East, Khalifa’s success in the industry sparked criticism. Because she donned a headscarf while filming one of her videos, she was deemed unfit to perform sex acts in public. Threats of violence were made against Mia because of this video. As a result, she lost contact with her parents. It helped her climb to number five on the men’s magazine “Loaded’s” list of “The World’s 10 Most Notorious Porn Stars” in July 2016.

is mia khalifa engaged?

After marrying long-term partner Robert Sandberg in 2019, adult star Mia Khalifa confirmed her separation from the Swedish chef.

Ex-adult-film star Mia Khalifa recently announced her divorce from Robert Sandberg, her long-term boyfriend. It was announced on the former porn star’s Instagram that they had decided to separate ways because of ‘irresolvable disagreements’. After a year of treatment and attempts, “we walked away knowing that we have a good friend in the other and that we genuinely tried,” she wrote in her blog entry.

“It was not a single event that precipitated our breakup, but rather the accumulation of fundamental, irresolvable disagreements that neither one can blame the other for. We will always love and respect each other. We have no regrets about ending this chapter and beginning a new one, but we will always be connected by our great family, friends, and love for our pets. However, we’re pleased that we took our time and gave it our all, and can now claim that we tried our best, despite the fact that this has been a long time in the making “She went on.

This year, Mia got engaged to Robert Sandberg, her longtime boyfriend, and chef. While in Chicago, Sandberg had made his proposal to the Lebanese-American celebrity. The COVID-19 problem forced them to postpone their June wedding, which had been scheduled. A large wedding reception for family and friends was planned after they said their vows in their own homes.

mia Khalifa Relationship Status

High school sweethearts were able to tie the knot at the end of February 2011. The divorce was finalized in 2016. Robert Sandberg, a Swedish chef, proposed to her in March 2019. he posted on his Instagram page: “Smyth, a restaurant in Chicago, served us a delicious meal this weekend. She said yes after I proposed to her on Twitter, @miakhalifa! When the ring was discovered, it was a ‘fresh serve,’ buried in a bowl of dried ingredients.” The coronavirus pandemic forced her to postpone their wedding to April 2020.