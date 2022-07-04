Is Michelle Young Still Engaged? Stars of “bachelorette” Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Break up Their Engagement!

In season 18, Michelle Young will be the Bachelorette. Originally from Edina, Minnesota, 27-year-old Michelle was a contestant on Matt James’ season 25 of The Bachelor. Michelle and Katie Thurston, the 10th-place finisher on Matt’s Bachelor season, were named as the new Bachelorettes during the season 25 “After the Final Rose” special. She aired her season from June to August of 2021, when she was the Bachelorette for Season 17. October to December 2021 is the projected air date for Michelle’s season.

Michelle Young Biography

The Professional Life of Michelle Young

Do you know Michelle Young’s occupation? A “teacher” was given as a profession for Michelle during Matt’s Bachelor season. Normandale Hills Elementary School in Bloomington, Minnesota, is where she teaches fifth-grade math and science. On Glassdoor, public school teachers in Minnesota earn $48,821 a year on average. According to Glassdoor, compensation can range from $32,000 to $74,000 on the low end.

Because Michelle works as a fifth-grade teacher, she didn’t want to leave her pupils during the school year as she did on Matt’s Bachelor season, so ABC postponed filming for her until the summer when school is out. Katie shot her Bachelorette season while Michelle was still in school, therefore there were two Bachelorettes in 2021.

Is Michelle Young Still Engaged?

Despite being featured on ABC’s The Bachelorette’s most recent season, Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya have broken up. Their breakup was announced via social media on Friday, following Olukoya’s proposal in the season finale that aired on Dec. 21, 2021. She wrote on Instagram Stories: “I’m battling to announce that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in recognizing the sadness that is present in both our hearts since this relationship has been extremely real for us.

” This heartbreak has left her “very heartbroken, and she will need time and space to work through it,” she stated. According to what Olukoya stated in his Stories, “Michelle and I have decided to pursue our respective paths in life.” We’re dealing with this as best we can, with heavy hearts and heightened emotions. When the duo spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their engagement, they talked about how they were the first African-American couple to get engaged on either season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

That they were able to share their love story with so many people was “just so unbelievably significant,” Young noted at the time. There have been varied cast members in the past, but those stories didn’t always have the chance to be shown.” As a result of the breakup, all six of the most recent Bachelorette couples have now ended their relationships. The relationship of Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, who appeared in the 2017 season, is still going strong, while JoJo Fletcher, the Bachelorette before Lindsay, recently tied the knot with her show pick, Jordan Rodgers.

As co-Bachelorettes, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey will share the spotlight on the upcoming season of ABC’s The Bachelorette, which starts on July 11.