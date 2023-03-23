Is Taylor Kinney Quitting Chicago Fire? What Has Become of Severide?

Is Taylor Kinney quitting Chicago Fire at some point in season 11 or after? The character Kelly Severide has been written out for the time being (for career-related reasons), but there is no set return date. Her whereabouts continue to be a significant plot point in the NBC drama.

Will the actor be appearing again in the upcoming weeks? Even that is uncertain, at least for the time being. According to reports, Kinney’s absence is of a personal nature. If he ever decides to divulge additional information, we’ll be pleased to report on it. Yet for now, it does continue to be a private concern. As the actor has been involved with the show for its entire run, we probably don’t need to emphasize his significance to the overall franchise.

If there is any type of bright spot in all of this right now, it is rather straightforward: There is no official word that Severide will be leaving this show at the end of the season. We hope he remains here for a very long time! There is still a lot of personal and professional history for him to share since he and Stella recently got married.

But for the time being, we wish Kinney the best, and we know that the whole One Chicago community feels the same way. As so many of the on-set actors are not natives of the Windy City and spend a significant portion of the year away from their families, they have formed a very close-knit group.

Jesse Spencer’s return will provide some nostalgia at some point during this season, but a Casey Severide reunion doesn’t appear to be in the plans at the moment.

