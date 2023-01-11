Jerrod Carmichael Shades Tom Cruise With Scientology, Shelly Miscavige Joke.

Tom Cruise skipped the 2023 Golden Globes, but host Jerrod Carmichael still used his lifelong faith in Scientology to poke fun at the celebrity.

Backstage The 35-year-old comedian made the comment regarding the three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 2021 amid debate over the organization’s lack of diversity during the awards ceremony on Tuesday, January 10.

I have a pitch, continued Carmichael. I believe that we should trade these three [trophies] for Shelly Miscavige‘s safe return.

The host is making a reference to David Miscavige’s wife, a prominent Scientologist who Leah Remini has said has been missing for years. One of the key occurrences that led the King of Queens alum to abandon the faith, according to her, was being penalized for raising concerns about Shelly’s absence from Cruise and his ex-wife Katie Holmes‘ wedding in 2006.

In the past, Scientology representatives have consistently refuted claims that Shelly is missing. More recently, according to reports, process servers made over 25 attempts to find David in order to serve him with a federal trafficking lawsuit in which he is a defendant but were unsuccessful.

David’s attorneys stated in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times that the inclusion of their client in the lawsuit is a part of a legal plan to pursue the religious leader for harassment.