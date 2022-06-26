Joey King Engaged? The Kissing Booth’s Joey King and Steven Piet Were Engaged!

Joey King is an actor and producer from the U.S. A child actor, King is best known for her roles as Ramona Quimby and Elle Evans in the “Kissing Booth” film series (2018–2021), both of which she appeared as a child. Her performance as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Hulu’s limited series “The Act” was nominated for Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes (2019).

Joey King Early Life

She was born on July 30, 1999, in Los Angeles, California, the United States of America, as Joey Lynn King. Terry King and Jamie King, both of whom are Jewish, were her parents when she was born. Hunter and Kelli King, Joey’s older sisters, are both professional actors, making her the youngest in her family. A former arm wrestler turned consultant for Sylvester Stallone, Terry was a champion in his own right.

Joey King Career

For her debut part in a film, King appeared as the daughter of Adam Sandler’s character in “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” two years later, in “Reign Over Me,” which was released in 2007. After starring in the CBS series “Jericho” from 2006 to 2008, she also had a starring role in the film “Quarantine” and as Katie in “Horton Hears a Who!”

She appeared on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2007–2008), Medium (2008–2009), and Ghost Whisperer (2010), and she portrayed Beaver Girl in 2009’s Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs.” Adapted from Beverly Cleary’s Ramona Quimby stories, she played the title character in “Ramona and Beezus” in 2010.

Joey King was engaged to

For the past month, Joey King has kept a romantic secret from his fans.

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, the 22-year-old Kissing Booth actress announced her engagement to boyfriend Steven Piet, whom she has been dating since last year. Her role as Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a real-life Gypsy Rose Blanchard, was a producer/director on King’s Hulu limited series, The Act, which premiered in 2019. Happiness may be so overwhelming that “you can’t help but feel your eyes tear up from the undeniable delight,” King said in her caption to her Instagram post.

“I had no idea that a person’s presence and heart could feel like a real home.” This is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever experienced. “I didn’t know until you told me.” He asked her to marry him on February 2, 1992, and she was “the luckiest lady alive” at the time, she said. An Instagram caption can never do credit to how much I care about you.” The thought of spending my life with you sounds like a wonderful fantasy, so let’s do it.”

“The weather was less than ideal,” Piet wrote on his blog. Cold. Windy. To ask my best friend to spend the rest of my life with me was a perfectly flawed proposition. Conversations that are secure and open for a lifetime. Cab trips home from a night of wonderful cuisine and red wine were spent holding hands silently. There was also a great deal of hilarity to be had. Because of her uncontrollable hysteria “You’ve opened a new level of love in me that I didn’t even know was there,” he continued.

Jacob Elordi, the actor she dated on the set of Kissing Booth before their breakup in 2018, declared in 2020 that she would never date another actor. “No. I was unable to. It’s great to date someone who shares your passions, but doing the same thing as someone else might be challenging. “It’s incredibly hard,” she stated on SiriusXM’s Howard Stern Show at the time.

Joey King’s Dating History

If you haven’t already heard, Netflix is releasing The Kissing Booth 3, which is the third part in the Kissing Booth series starring Joey King and Jacob Elordi. We’re talking about the people who, uh… dated throughout the first movie, and then ended up making two more together after they broke up, and are now doing press to promote them. Having a good time is all that matters! There’s no need to worry. Honestly, it’s fine because both of these people are mature adults.

Joey even said to Cosmopolitan that filming the sequel after she and Jacob split up wasn’t exactly a walk in the park, but they made it. Nobody is thinking, “That was easy,” because it was not. “I’m confident that people will scrutinize every movement and every detail. And, what are you going to do? Let them have their way. I was just happy to be back as Elle Evans, at the end of the day. My character, Elle Evans, needs her Noah Flynn, and I’ll do whatever it takes to make sure his tale, which I care deeply about, is told.