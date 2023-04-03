John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight Segment: Solitary Confinement.

According to Oliver’s views, we tend to believe that this is just a case of not knowing enough. There isn’t much information available just yet, other than the sheer volume of claimed allegations, and this is a show that enjoys analyzing facts.

Or, to be more precise, the biggest surprise here is something the show barely touched on: the recent Trump indictment that has garnered so much media attention. What is the main cause of that?

You Will Have to Wait for At Least a Little While Longer if You Are Expecting a Lengthy Piece on This Specific Topic.

Although it is unusual from a topical standpoint to conduct a primary piece on solitary confinement, let’s face it, this is the kind of thing the show is renowned for. Moreover, keep in mind that Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has previously done several segments relating to various areas of jail reform. We don’t know when or even if the HBO show will deviate from the course it has been on for many years, so this is just it continuing.

This article had a lot of significant information, from the various definitions of what solitude is to some of the long-term implications isolation can have, particularly on young people. Given how many people like to portray jails with such broad strokes, it was about as extensive and nuanced an analysis as you’re likely to get.

Will this be sufficient to appease those who desired further discussion of a specific other prison-related topic tonight? Most likely not, but from a comedic and educational aspect, this was still a valuable episode.

What Did You Think About the Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Segment on Prisons, and The Lack of Indictment Talk?

