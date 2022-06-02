Judas and The Black Messiah Where to Watch: How To Watch ‘judas and The Black Messiah!

The 2021 Academy Award nominations lavished praise on one of the final major awards hopefuls to make its appearance during Oscar season. “Judas and the Black Messiah” garnered six Oscar nominations this year, including Best Picture, despite having no public screenings in 2020. It premiered in cinemas and on HBO Max in February 2021.

The film’s nomination for Best Picture is historic: “Judas and the Black Messiah,” produced by Ryan Coogler, Charles D. King, and writer-director Shaka King, is the first Best Picture candidate in Oscar history with an all-Black producing crew. “Judas and the Black Messiah” received first-time nods for Coogler, Shaka King (as a producer and co-writer), cinematographer Sean Bobbitt, and performer LaKeith Stanfield, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor alongside his co-star Daniel Kaluuya.

Eight films have been nominated for Best Picture in 2021, including “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Before the Oscars on April 25, here’s how you can see “Judas and the Black Messiah.” (As more information becomes available, this post will be updated.)

Is there a Netflix version of “Judas and the Black Messiah?”

No. On February 12, “Judas and the Black Messiah” premiered in theatres and on HBO Max concurrently. “Judas and the Black Messiah” was pulled from HBO Max on March 14, one day before it got five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, as part of WarnerMedia’s plan to debut theatrical features on the streaming channel in 2021, but only for the first 30 days. It’s likely that “Judas and the Black Messiah” will be added to HBO Max again in the near future, according to a source connected to the project – but nothing has been confirmed. It seems unlikely that the film will ever be released on Netflix because of its HBO Max link.

What is the best way for me to watch “Judas and the Black Messiah”?

“Judas and the Black Messiah” is currently showing in cinemas across the country and is also accessible to watch on-demand through sites such as Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, FandangoNOW, YouTube, and Google Play. The film costs $19.99 to rent.

Related: A Quiet Place Where to Watch: How To Watch a Quiet Place from Home!

Is there an HBO Max episode of “Judas and the Black Messiah?”

No. On March 14, HBO Max dropped “Judas and the Black Messiah.” It’s possible it’ll return soon, but nothing has been verified. The New York Times reported last year that WarnerMedia planned a scenario for its Warner Bros. picture releases in 2021 that comprised a 30-day initial platform on HBO Max, followed by a standard theatrical release window, and finally a digital premiere. The films would eventually cycle back through HBO Max, as the newspaper noted out.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” was nominated for how many Oscars?

In 2021, “Judas and the Black Messiah” was nominated for six Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor (Daniel Kaluuya), Best Supporting Actor (LaKeith Stanfield), Best Cinematography, and Best Original Song. Kaluuya’s portrayal of Black Panthers leader Fred Hampton is largely likely to win Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars. For weeks, Kaluuya has been the clear favorite in the category, winning Best Supporting Actor at both the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Is there a showing of “Judas and the Black Messiah” in a theatre near you?

That’s correct. See whether it’s playing in a theatre near you by checking local listings.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” is available for rent.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” is currently available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNOW, Vudu, iTunes, and other on-demand platforms.

Related: Where to Watch Rangers Game Tonight: How To Watch New York Rangers-Carolina Hurricanes in The Nhl Playoffs?

“The Black Messiah and Judas”

“Judas and the Black Messiah” is a good place to start if you’re going to start watching Kaluuya’s flicks. Shaka King’s superb film follows a police informant (Lakeith Stanfield) who infiltrates the Black Panther Party and befriends activist and Illinois BPP chapter leader Fred Hampton. The film stars Kaluuya, Stanfield, Dominique Fishback, and Jesse Plemons and is directed by Ryan Coogler. It is set against the backdrop of the Black Power movement. Amazon Prime members can rent “Jesus and the Black Messiah.”

Related: Where to Watch Ted Lasso: How To Watch Ted Lesso without Apple Tv!

PREDICT the 2021 Oscars winners through April 25

Now is the time to place your bets on Gold Derby. For the finest prediction accuracy scores, download our free and simple app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play). Compete against legions of other fans as well as our experts and editors. Take a look at our most recent champions in prediction. Will you be the next person to reach the top of our prestigious leaderboards?

Always remember to update your forecasts because they have an impact on our most recent racing odds, which terrify Hollywood executives and stars. Don’t let the opportunity to have a good time slip away. 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk in our famous forums every day to track the latest award buzz, so speak up and express your huffy comments.

Everyone is curious: what are your thoughts? What do you think will happen, and why do you think it will happen?