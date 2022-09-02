Jujutsu Kaisen 0: All We Know so Far About the Cast, Plot, and Trailer [latest Updates 2022]

The 2021 Japanese animated dark fantasy film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is based on the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga series, a prequel to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series, both of which were written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. It is also known as Gekijban Jujutsu Kaisen Zero or simply “Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie.”

Megumi Ogata, Kana Hanazawa, Mikako Komatsu, Kiki Uchiyama, Tomokazu Seki, Yuichi Nakamura, and Takahiro Sakurai were among the actors who starred in the Sunghoo Park-directed and Hiroshi Seko-written film. The movie is made by MAPPA, and Toho is in charge of distribution. It centers on Yuta Okkotsu, a young student at Jujutsu High who develops magical abilities and teams up with other knowledgeable classmates to try to subdue the afflicted spirit of his childhood buddy Rika Orimoto.

Plot

The bullying that Yuta Okkotsu experiences at the beginning of the film is ruthlessly dealt with by Rika, an overly protective cursed spirit who clings to him. The youngster is under a terrible special-grade spirit’s curse, and the Jujutsu Society wants to put him to death. They are persuaded to let Yuta enroll in Tokyo Jujutsu Technical High by a strong sorcerer and instructor Satoru Gojo.

Gojo is informed by Yuta that he made the commitment to marry Rika when they were young. Rika was his childhood friend. To ensure that Rika wouldn’t harm anyone else, he had voluntarily given himself in. Gojo persuades him to enroll in Jujutsu High and choose life in order to learn how to break the curse. Yuta meets fellow classmates Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, each of whom has unique skills.

Full List of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Characters and Their Voice Actors in The Movie

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Review

When Jujutsu Kaisen 0 made its Japanese theatrical debut, this review of the movie first appeared. In order for it to be widely distributed in American theaters, it has been revised and reissued.

More than 1 million tickets had been sold by the time Jujutsu Kaisen 0 premiered in Japan in December 2022, and more than 1 billion yen had been made.

The prequel to the well-liked anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, which is based on the manga by Gege Akutami, nearly tripled its box office earnings over the course of its opening weekend, giving the record-breaking Demon Slayer movie a run for its money.

No Christmas miracle occurred there. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 succeeds by accomplishing something that many prequels are unable to do: it presents a satisfying independent tale that complements and relates to the main series’ plot while also embracing newbies to the franchise.

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0 for Free?

As was already mentioned, dark fantasy is currently exclusively available in theaters. So, those who want to see the movie for free will have to wait till it is released on a service that provides a free trial. However, we advise our readers to always pay for the internet information they intend to access and to abstain from utilizing illicit methods.

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0 The Movie

There are currently no platforms with the ability to stream Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The film has been a big hit, so MAPPA has opted to solely release it in theaters. The studio, however, does not want to redirect the money. The profits would not rise by streaming the film; rather, they would fall. No streaming providers are therefore permitted to provide Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie for free.

However, streaming sites like Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Funimation would undoubtedly buy the movie. Which of these venues will probably release the movie on a global scale, as a final question?

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Trailer

Based on the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga series, the Japanese animated dark fantasy film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be released in 2021. Listed below is its official trailer.