Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6

I suspected we would be getting another ridiculous, stand-alone plot when dinosaurs first appeared in the spaceships from Arrival at the beginning of this episode, and that is largely what we get. The fact that portal travel is still broken because of an inter-dimensional rupture, however, is ultimately rectified because this is the mid-season finale.

Although the main focus of the episode is Rick’s competition with some super-smart dinosaurs from space, there are a few hints about the portal throughout to set up the unceremonious closing of the inter-dimensional rift that occurs right towards the end. smart girl

JuRicksic Mort is primarily about intelligent, unselfish dinosaurs who have arrived on Earth to take over governing the globe, though. Rick and Morty‘s adaptable, high-concept setting is great because it frequently allows for the introduction of a premise and then a fast-forward to it entirely changing how we live.

In this instance, barely a few minutes into the program, the dinosaurs effectively solve all of the world’s issues, leaving humans to decide what to do with all of their spare time.

Rick has no issues with this until the President (Keith David, back again) contacts him and asks him to get rid of the dinosaurs so that we may return to the earlier times when we pretended to solve the issues we create.

When Rick encounters dinosaurs, he learns that he dislikes them because of their sanctimonious altruism and that they are also more technologically advanced than he is, has created a portal pistol that fires portals that allow you to see a preview of where you’re portaling to within the portal, similar to inPortal.

Rick is now motivated to get rid of the dinosaurs for his own reasons. Rick is so clever and strong that he rarely needs to engage in conflict, but it makes perfect sense for his character that he is so worried about someone having more intelligence than him that he creates his own conflict, which is solely motivated by resentment.

The plot of JuRicksic Mort appears to be resolved way too soon when, after some research, Rick convinces the dinosaurs to depart and the Earth reverts to its war-torn, environmentally unstable, hellhole status quo.

This makes the show’s growth quite entertaining. The dinosaurs close up the inter-dimensional rift against Rick’s desires as the result of a game of selfishness/selflessness super-genius chicken, but Rick can’t let it go at that and finds them again to confront them.

At the conclusion of an incredibly ridiculous episode, it is so Rick and Morty to quickly put an end to a multi-episode feud. On the one hand, I guess I mourn, like Rick, that the show could have capitalized on that situation for the entire season.

On the other hand, it’s not like the writers were significantly reigning in the otherworldly antics or dealing with the shattered portal scenario on a regular basis. Since I generally enjoy the more family-centric, sitcom-leaning episodes, hopefully, they’ll remember there is still a lot of good material to be mined from those kinds of stories.

It did feel like it led to more episodes about conflicts coming to the Smith home, rather than happening in whatever crazy universe of the week. Even so, Rick was still able to fly into space anytime he wished to visit Blips and Chitz or buy upscale crockery, so the temporary absence of the portal cannon did not render him impotent.

I’m not sure what kind of satisfying resolution to the broken portal issue I was hoping for, either. I definitely would have dozed off during it if it had actually happened according to some lengthy sci-fi explanation as we got in last season’s finale and part of this season’s debut.

The quick, illogical answer we came up with is considerably better and also much more consistent with our brand. The fact that Rick caused it by engaging in a largely one-sided rivalry with a group of extremely intelligent dinosaurs suggests that the resolution is closely related to his self-centered, obstinate personality. Rick’s steadfast drive to spite allowed him to ultimately, sort of, solve the portal issue.

JuRicksic Mort is a cleverly written and entertaining episode. There are undoubtedly been funnier episodes, but this one has its share of funny moments, including the triceratops’ suggestion that humans stop ruling the planet and instead focus on producing more Marvel movies (See? You enjoy making that joke, Morty throwing up as Rick launches him through portals and the Joe Rogan joke.

Regarding the plot, I do wish there had been more development of the idea that Jerry’s experience as an unemployed loser suddenly becomes relevant because the dinosaurs fixed everything and nobody knows what to do with all their free time.

Nevertheless, whenever Rick and Morty forgo the fallback of over-the-top action sequences and Rick violently cuts down droves of enemies in favor of a more battle-of-wits kind of thing, it’s a nice treat.