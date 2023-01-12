Packing up The PDA! Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Share a Kiss at The Globes After Party.

hound canines Although she didn’t walk the red carpet with her boyfriend Austin Butler at the 2023 Golden Globes, Kaia Gerber was there to cheer on his great victory.

Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet: See What the Stars Wore

Gerber, 21, accompanied her boyfriend at multiple afterparties after Butler, 31, won his Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his performance in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis at the ceremony on January 10th.

The Carrie Diaries star was congratulated by the model, who was dressed in a sleeveless black gown. The two were then seen having a kiss and a discussion at a party before leaving together later that evening.

The American Horror Story actress and Switched at Birth alum spent the previous week ringing in the new year with Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford on the beaches of Mexico.

Butler and Kaia were revealed to be dating in January 2022 by Us Weekly after they were seen attending a yoga session together.

In December 2021, a source exclusively revealed to Us that they were secretly dating. It is still quite young.

But the couple didn’t go public with their relationship until the W Magazine after-Oscars party the following March.

Although they kept their relationship under wraps at first, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May 2022. As they celebrated the Gilded Age theme of the fundraiser, the twosome demonstrated that they had no trouble getting close in public. They even kissed at the Cannes film festival premiere of Elvis later that month.

Butler, though, has refrained from discussing their relationship publicly. There’s probably nothing I want to say about that. The former Nickelodeon employee did, however, thank you for giving the room in an interview with GQ in May.

Crawford, 56, appears to approve of her daughter’s way of life even if neither the California native nor the American Horror Stories actress has chosen to publicly comment on their romance.

Hollywood Hunk! Austin Butler Through the Years: His Road to Elvis

Cindy is Kaia’s supporter and desires her happiness, a source exclusively revealed to the US in November 2019. Kaia is still young, so Cindy advises her to keep her attention on the future. Kaia looks up to her mother as a role model and has complete faith in her.

Butler dated Vanessa Hudgens for almost ten years before falling in love with the Sister Cities actor.

In January 2020, Us broke the news of their breakup.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor explained to GQ in May 2022 when asked what caused the breakup that life is full of changes and that you must find a way to continually be expanding and grow.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber s Relationship Timeline

In November 2021, Kaia separated from Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi. She spoke openly about the 25-year-old Kissing Booth actor in a previous interview with Vogue.