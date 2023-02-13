To win Super Bowl LVII, Kansas City Chiefs defeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Every Celebrity Cameo in The 2023 Super Bowl Commercials

Patrick Mahomes seemingly re-injured his damaged right ankle in the second quarter, almost dealing the Chiefs a fatal blow. The quarterback, who is 27 years old, hobbled off the field and was attended to by trainers.

However, following Rihanna‘s halftime performance, Mahomes came back into the game for the third period and directed a 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown by his teammate, Isiah Pacheco.

Andy Reid, head coach of the Chiefs, stated following the game that he thought the Texas Tech alum deserved to be named the game’s most valuable player, which he was.

MVP, he is. The 64-year-old Reid told reporters that was all that needed to be said. MVP. You witnessed it tonight.

The Chiefs last participated in the Super Bowl in 2021, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Tom Brady was playing. In contrast, the Eagles triumphed in Super Bowl LII in 2017.

The Super Bowl showdown this year included the first-ever meeting of two Black quarterbacks. I consider the extensive history of this game, and how remarkable it is to have participated in such a momentous occasion. On Monday, February 6, Jalen Hurst spoke to the media. The 24-year-old Texas native has been a member of the Eagles since 2020.

Mahomes, on the other hand, expressed his joy in taking part in such a historic contest. The QB stated on Monday that playing with a player like Jalen, who I know is doing it the correct way, will be a wonderful moment that I hope lasts forever because so many individuals laid the groundwork before us.

The Texas native was the youngest player to win the Super Bowl MVP award in 2019 after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to victory over the San Francisco 49ers. It’s this group. After his team’s triumph, Mahomes informed the media, “We have heart.” Coach encourages us to strive for excellence and never give up.

I’ve been wanting to say it my entire life: I’m going to Disney World, he joked.

Fans watched Rihanna, 34, sing a mix of her best hits during the halftime act before the second half of Sunday’s game. In September 2022, the 34-year-old Grammy winner was revealed as the main act. The Work singer stated that before settling on the final selection, she experimented with 39 different iterations of her set list during a press conference on Thursday, February 9.

The Fenty Beauty mogul told reporters that choosing how to make the most of 13 minutes while simultaneously celebrating was the hardest part. That’s what this programme will be. It will be a celebration of my catalogue in the most creative manner possible.

Although you’re attempting to condense 17 years of labour into 13 minutes, I believe we did a pretty decent job of doing so. Every little change counts, whether I want a guitar cut out, something muted, something added or just put in a whole new song, or take out a whole song.