Kevin Costner Talks About how His Wife Made His Golden Globe Win Memorable.

A major event! Kevin Costner was unable to attend the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in person, but his wife, Christine Baumgartner, and their kids made it an unforgettable evening.

I had a tuxedo, but it was in another hotel in Los Angeles. Chris had a dress. The Yellowstone star, 67, remembered in an Instagram video of Costner opening his medal on Monday, February 13, “I never like to be too cool for school, I wanted to be there.” Christine saw that I was feeling a little down.

Due to the ongoing flooding in Southern California, Costner, and Baumgartner, both 48, were unable to attend the 80th annual awards ceremony.

At the time, The Bodyguard actor claimed that due to the closed roads, they had trouble even returning to their home earlier in the morning after picking up their children from school.

The couple, who have been married since 2004, decided to celebrate at home with their children Cayden, 15, Logan, 13, and Grace, 12, who are now 15 and 13 years old. Along with son Joe, 34, daughter Annie, 38, Lily, 36, and ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney’s son Liam, 27, Costner also has children with his first wife, Cindy Silva.

It was just going to be us and our family in the den watching the Golden Globes, so my wife took $30 and walked down to the store and got approximately 30 balloons, he recalled.

We were unable to attend something that was quite significant to us and something we had pictured ourselves attending. I had dreamed of getting nominated for an acting award.

Prior to the performance, Costner posted a moving video on social media in which he apologized for being unable to attend due to the dangerous weather, which had kept him and his family at home.

The Field of Dreams star thought, “But my wife found a way to take something incredibly simple and my kids sat on the couch and watched the doggone thing.”

When my kids heard their names called, we weren’t at one of the world’s best parties, as we had hoped, but rather, we were all together as a family.

For his performance in Yellowstone, Costner went on to win the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series at the ceremony.