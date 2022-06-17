King Richard Where to Watch? How to watch King Richard in Canada?

Yesterday, a limited number of nations were able to enjoy the Will Smith-led drama ‘King Richard,’ which was shown in theaters and on HBO Max. Even though ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ was a box office success, the picture has been receiving praise from reviewers and audiences alike. Overnight, the movie became a must-see because of Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, who have been widely praised. Only one question remains: which OTT platform will ‘King Richard’ be available on in India? In India, Disney+ Hotstar makes most of Warner Bros.

content available for on-demand viewing. A few days ago, though, it appeared that HBOMax releases were also available for viewing on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video (for India). Even so, we expect this film to be released on Disney+ Hotstar in India before the year 2022.

How to watch King Richard online in the U.S.

King Richard debuted in theaters around the United States on Friday, November 19th. Also, it was available on HBO Max for a little time, but after the 30-day timeframe expired. Amazon(opens in new tab), Apple(opens in new tab), and YouTube all had King Richard available for purchase or rental at the time of this writing (opens in new tab). There are only a few days till the Academy Awards, so don’t miss the return of HBO’s King Richard on March 24th.

Related: The Forever Purge Where to Watch? When Can We Expect the Forever Purge to Be Viewed Online?

HBO Max is a subscription service that you should join up for immediately if you haven’t already. In terms of streaming services, it’s at the top of our list. This streaming service from HBO is very new, but it already has an impressive line-up of HBO shows, including Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, and The Wire. Hacks and The Flight Attendant are two of the service’s in-house productions. On a monthly basis, HBO Max costs $15.00 (or $10.95 with advertising support).

Related: Where to Watch Better Call Saul Season 5: What Is the Netflix Release Date for Season 5 of “better Call Saul”?

How to watch King Richard in Canada

In addition to renting or purchasing King Richard on Amazon, Apple, and YouTube, Canadians have the option to do so (opens in a new tab).

In Canada, HBO Max is not available, however, some of its content can be accessed via Crave (opens in a new tab). There’s a 7-day free trial for the streaming service (opens in a new tab). To continue using Movies + HBO, you must pay an additional monthly fee of $19.98 (Canadian). Traveling outside the United States and needing to access all of your paid services? Check out a VPN service like Express VPN.

How to view King Richard in the United Kingdom?

On Amazon(opens in new tab) and Apple, you may rent or buy King Richard, as well (opens in new tab). Unfortunately, HBO Max is not available in the United Kingdom. Check out our article on how to stream HBO anywhere to see if there is a workaround.

King Richard Reviews

It’s safe to say that when King Richard originally debuted, it was met with rave reviews. Rotten Tomatoes has given the film a 90% rating. To give you an idea of what movie critics had to say: According to Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly, “King Richard manages to be both a surprisingly nuanced picture of a flawed and deeply conflicted guy and the kind of classic-uplift sports movie that used to fill multiplexes once upon a time,” In the words of The Washington Post’s Ann Hornaday, “Will Smith gives a furious, all-consuming performance.

Related: Where to Watch Teen Wolf? A Wide Range of Platforms, Teen Wolf Can Be Streamed or Purchased!

” “Enjoyable and well-crafted as it is, this movie can’t quite decide what it wants to do with the rougher, darker side of Richard Williams,” writes Peter Bradshaw(opens in new tab) for The Guardian. “

Sarah El-Mahmoud(opens in new tab) of CinemaBlend points out, “In this gripping family drama, the audience is carried along by a powerful current of emotion. If you’re looking for anything that isn’t a “based on a real tale” fall release, this one is for you.”