Lev Bure Engaged? According to Candace Cameron Bure, Son Lev Is No Longer Engaged!

Bure is the son of an accomplished ice hockey player and a well-known American performer. Many people are drawn to him because of his youth, physical attractiveness, and renown, all of which were bestowed upon him by his parents. A more senior sister and a younger brother live together in harmony with Lev Valerievich Bure’s family. There is nothing wrong with him simply making the most of his life right now because both his father and uncle are well-known figures in Russian public hockey.

Lev Bure Early Life

On February 20, 2000, Lev Bure was born in the United States. Most well-known for being the son of Valeri Bure, a former ice hockey player, and Candace Cameron-Bure, a Full House actress. Lev Bure is a Pisces, according to horoscopes.

Besides Natasha, he has a younger brother named Maksim. He was dating Duck Dynasty’s Bella Robertson at the time. In August of 2020, he proposed to Taylor Hutchison.

Lev Bure Career

Lev Bure is a YouTuber that enjoys making travel vlogs for his channel and sharing them with his viewers. At @Lev Bure, he maintains a channel on YouTube. It was in October of 2014 when he started his YouTube channel. Likewise, he’s already posted 17 videos on his channel. So far, he has more than 1.34,000 subscribers on YouTube.

As far as I know, the last time he posted to his YouTube channel was in 2012. Since then, he hasn’t posted anything on his YouTube page. Consequently, his YouTube channel is currently dormant. His sister’s YouTube channel does see him occasionally, however. Nothing else can be said about his career. Even at the age of 21, he has a long future ahead of him if he decides to do anything in the future that interests him.

Lev Bure Engaged

Candace Earlier this year, Cameron Bure’s son Taylor Hutchison revealed their engagement to each other. Candace In an interview with People, Cameron Bure stated that her eldest son, Lev, had broken up with Taylor Hutchison.

“What? You didn’t get the message, did you? That is correct; we didn’t make an announcement about his nuptials anymore “On Thursday, the 45-year-old Fuller House alum verified to Us Weekly that she still exists.



As a result of the couple’s choice to put off their wedding, Cameron Bure says that Lev, 21, is doing “fine.” He and she both agreed on it, she explained. As a result, “nobody’s upset or devastated.”

Bure’s Son Lev, 21, Calls Off Engagement

last August, while on a trip to Napa, California, Lev proposed to Hutchison. On Instagram, they both shared the news of their engagement. “I give all the credit to Jesus Christ, my Lord, and Savior! Both Lev and Hutchison titled their photos, “I cannot wait to be your husband!” while Hutchison simply wrote, “close-up of her diamond ring. Also, Cameron Bure congratulated the two of them on their relationship anniversary. “She replied with a resounding YES!!! He got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend, the lovely @taylorrhutchison, to marry him last night! “At the time, she wrote a blog post about the same subject. “We can’t wait to meet these adorable little ones! When it comes to wedding preparations, this mama is drooling with anticipation!” Instagram has already deleted all three posts.

With Valeri Bure, Cameron Bure has a son Lev, 22, a daughter Natasha, 22, and a son Maksim, 19, in addition to Lev. Prior to the departure of the couple’s children, the actress shared her thoughts on life as an empty nester. “It’s surreal that I no longer have children living at home. We’ve never seen anything go by so quickly “In January of this year, the Make It or Break It alum appeared on Good Morning America and spoke about her experiences. But “when you’re in the midst of it, you realize how quickly it goes.” He’s 46 years old and has a distinct perspective, Cameron Bure added.

This is the time I’ve been waiting for,” she recalls him saying. In November, Cameron Bure spoke on the Confessions of a Crappy Christian podcast to talk about how she and her husband have been able to maintain their relationship throughout the years. “My husband and I have been together for twenty-four years. I’m a Christian, my husband is a Christian, and we’ve been married for 24 years, which is something I’m very proud of “she remarked. “The fact that we have fun and flirt with one other contributes to the success of our union. As a Christian, this should be a cause for celebration.”

Relationship Status

Taylor Hutchison is his fiancée, and he is engaged to her. It is expected that they would get married in 2020. Throughout the year, Lev posts Instagram photos of himself and his fiancée. Prior to Taylor, he had a relationship with Bella Robertson. However, the relationship between the two ended soon after.