Liger Movie Review: Records a Free Slide on Monday The Vijay Deverakonda Movie Is Now a Failure!

Puri Jagannadh is the writer and director of the 2022 Indian sports action movie Liger. The movie is made by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects and was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. Alongside Ronit Roy, Ananya Panday, and Ramya Krishna in crucial roles, Vijay Deverakonda plays the title MMA fighter. Mike Tyson, a former professional boxer from the United States, makes his acting debut in a prolonged cameo.

In January 2021, the title Liger was revealed after the film’s 2019 announcement. Deverakonda’s Hindi-language film debut is Liger, whereas Panday’s Telugu-language film debut is Liger.

Cast

As the lion, Vijay Deverakonda

As Tanya, Ananya Panday

As Balamani, Ramya Krishnan

MMA trainer Christopher is played by Ronit Roy.

Vishu Reddy portrays Sanju

With Ali as Ali Bhai

Michael Deshpande

Establish Srinu as Ganpath

Mark Henderson played by Mike Tyson (extended cameo appearance)

Liger Movie Review

The start of an MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fight is imminent. The referee introduced the Indian combatant as the “Slumdog from the streets of Mumbai,” and the waving tricolor has already sparked feelings of patriotism. Then, we see the hero frantically sprinting down a Las Vegas street as he tries to protect the love of his life from a group of thugs. In the very first sentence of the movie, Vijay Deverakonda says, “Main kahaani Culnane main kamzor hoon, fir bhi try karunga.

” I bet the Liger movie’s creators would have realized the film shouldn’t have been made if they had repeatedly heard this before starting to make it. They aren’t any more effective than Vijay’s persona at telling the tale—or wait, is there even a tale to tell? This assault on the senses was nothing short of embarrassing, and Vijay’s acting prowess, attractive features, and the chiseled figure couldn’t save it.

Check More: North by Northwest Review: American Spy Thriller Fantastic Entertainment that Never Skips a Moment!

Puri Jagannadh’s Liger is incredibly defective and below mediocre considering the anticipation it generated, with a screenplay that is so childish, a plot without a head or a tail, and direction that is limited to portraying the hero’s maneuvers in slow motion. By the time the first half is complete, you truly begin to feel awful for the movie’s lead actor, who, for all we know, was in whatever frame of mind when he chose to make his Hindi-film debut with Liger.

This young man, Liger (Vijay), and his widowed mother Balamani (Ramya Krishnan), who has traveled from Telangana to Mumbai in order to support her son’s dream of becoming a national MMA champion, are the focus of the movie. For no apparent reason, Balamani roars. Or yet, she says that her late husband Balram was a lion who died in a struggle and that she is a tigress; as a result, their kid Liger is a mix of a lion and a tiger.

Funny? Honestly, it isn’t. Moving on, Liger is able to come under the tutelage of his MMA instructor (Ronit Roy), who plainly lays down the ground rules, the first of which is to keep focused and away from women. Tanya (Ananya Panday) then enters and immediately falls for Liger after witnessing him beating up 10 men. That’s all there is to the story. And from here, nothing else happens.

Check More: Nine Perfect Strangers Review: The Posh Drama Starring Nicole Kidman Is Deceptively Appealing!

Liger (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 4

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda had a disappointing opening weekend at the box office.

After its first weekend, the Hindi version of the movie brought in an estimated Rs 13.75 crore net. The movie’s Sunday box office numbers dropped after it debuted to unfavorable reviews, bad word of mouth, and online trolling. On its fourth day at the box office, the action film made an estimated Rs 3.75 crore.

Following a Thursday revenue estimate of Rs 1.25 crore and Friday and Saturday revenue estimates of Rs 4.50 and 4.25 crore, respectively, the movie made an estimated Rs 1.25 crore in total. The Sunday match between India and Pakistan, which was reported on by boxofficeindia.com, is thought to be the reason why the receipts decreased. “Liger” suffered a loss of approximately Rs 1.25 crore net, which could have prepared it for a respectable Rs 15 crore weekend.

Check More: House of The Dragon Review: Fans Declare Rhaenyra as “Queen” & Also Celebrate the Return Got Theme!

The Puri Jagannadh-directed film performed okay business the first two days, but Sunday’s cricket match hurt business.

The film was also shown in Hindi circuits with Telugu dubbing. Those screenings did an estimated business of roughly Rs 50 lakh net, with Thursday accounting for most of it.