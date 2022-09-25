Lightyear Where to Watch: You Can Watch It on Netflix!

The stars and beyond! or your couch, to be precise. On the day of its June 17 release, many people who enjoyed the Toy Story films from Disney/Pixar rushed to theatres to see the prequel, Lightyear. A “real-life” version of Buzz Lightyear (Chris Evans) seeks to return to Earth and stop the villainous robot Zurg from destroying the planet. The space ranger, aided by his motley crew and robot kitten sidekick, may be up to the challenge.

Still not interested? Just like you, we’re probably wondering how on earth we can watch Lightyear in the comfort of our own homes via online streaming. Because, let’s face it, it’s so incredibly hot outside that we’d rather just stay inside and watch TV. The following is important information about accessing Lightyear on the internet.

The Cast Includes Who?

Jason Headley and Angus MacLane collaborated on the screenplay for Lightyear, while MacLane also served as the film’s director. These performers play key roles in the film:

As Buzz Lightyear, Chris Evans

Empire of the Zurons, Josh Brolin as Emperor Zurg

Casting Keke Palmer as Izzy Hawthorne

In the role of Mo Morrison, Taika Waititi

Playing Darby Steel, Dales Soules

The Peter Sohn Sox

Cast as Alisha Hawthorne, Uza Aduba

Commanding the American forces is Isiah Whitlock Jr.

What You Must Know About the Year 2022 in A Nutshell

Together, Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios created the animated picture Lightyear. Rather than the toy version of Buzz Lightyear voiced by Tim Allen in the 1995 original, the real character is featured here. Buzz and his Star Command comrades are stranded on a foreign planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth at the beginning of the spinoff. Buzz, after years of trying and failing to achieve hyperspeed, enlists the help of his friends Izzy, Mo, Darby, and a robot friend named Sox to complete his most daunting task to date: vanquish the evil Emperor Zurg and attempt time travel in order to return home.

Lightyear’s voice actor, “Buzz,” is Chris Evans. Also, Taika Waititi voices Mo, Peter Sohn voices Buzz’s robotic cat Sox, and Keke Palmer plays Izzy Hawthorne.

Can I Watch Lightyear Anywhere Else?

It’s fair that not everyone subscribes to Disney+, so some people may be asking if there are any other options for watching the Lightyear voice cast in action. At least, the film is still showing in cinemas across the country in July 2022. Since it’s unlikely to remain in theatres indefinitely, moviegoers should check local listings (remember when they were printed in newspapers?) before making a trip to the movies.

How about those of us who don’t have access to theatres seeing Lightyear? Disney has not yet announced a specific release date for the DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD, and Digital versions of the film, but they will be available at some point in the future.

Nonetheless, we can speculate with some degree of certainty by using Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness as a point of reference. The film had its first public screening on May 6 and will be released on Blu-ray on July 26. If the release schedule for Lightyear, which was released on June 17, follows a similar pattern, we should expect to see it in theatres and on home media around the beginning of September. However, this is only a hunch.

Lightyear Where to Watch

In spite of the fact that the film has recently hit theatres, Disney and Pixar have already presented us with a wonderful present. Since the release of Buzz Lightyear on Disney+ on August 3rd, you can now have a family movie night.

So, tell me, how can you get Lightyear on Netflix? Several options exist for doing so. Disney+ is a streaming service that offers several subscription options, the cheapest of which is $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year for new subscribers. You may get all three services in one package for just $13.99 per month if you wish to add Hulu and/or ESPN+. After signing up for Disney+, you may access Lightyear’s official movie page using either the Disney+ website or the Disney+ mobile app.

Why stop with Buzz Lightyear? Keep on with the remainder of the Toy Story series! After learning about the inspiration for the Buzz Lightyear toy, you might as well.