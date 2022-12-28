Ryan Seacrest: Limiting Andy’s New Year’s EVE Drinking Is a “good Idea” for CNN.!

detecting humor Ryan Seacrest supported CNN’s decision to restrict drinking on life for this year’s show while not being hesitant to poke fun at Andy Cohen‘s New Year’s Eve remarks.

Andy Cohen, Ryan Seacrest s Friendship Over the Years: Everything to Know

Seacrest, 48, praised claims that CNN will reduce the hosts’ alcohol consumption on and off-screen on December 31 during an interview with Entertainment Weekly that was published on Monday, December 26.

The longtime host of ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve said, “I don’t recommend drinking while one is on the air.” I’m not sure when that became a custom, but CNN, it’s probably a good idea to cut back.

During their live show, Seacrest and his three ABC cohosts said they wouldn’t start drinking until after one in the morning. The Live with Kelly and Ryan cohost asserts that certain anchors would object to CNN’s choice.

There are at least a few decent people around, right? He made jokes about Anderson Cooper and 54-year-old Cohen’s New Year’s Eve Live on CNN. There may be a serious journalist and a fun-loving friend of mine, but it’s definitely a smart idea.

Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming

The native of Georgia also recounted how one of the CNN hosts commented on his broadcast the previous year. He remarked: “If they weren’t drinking, [I don’t] think they would say what they said about our acts. To tempt them while they’re on the air, I might send them some Casa Dragones Tequila.

When he disparaged Rockin’ Eve last year, Cohen, who has been cohosting with Cooper, 55, since 2017, made headlines. He added at the time, “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest‘s group of losers performing.” If you’re watching ABC, I’m sorry, but you’re watching nothing.

Read More: Prince Louis Runs After Princess Charlotte on Christmas Day

The Author of The Andy Cohen Diaries also disparaged Mayor de Blasio.

Observing Mayor de Blasio perform his victory lap dance, he exclaimed at the camera, “The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a terrible mayor he has been after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York.” So goodbye, you sucka! 2022! Guess what? It’s a new year. I have a hunch I’ll be here this time next year, and you know who I won’t be watching dancing as the city falls apart? You!

Read More: The Real Reason Charlbi Dean Died on Black Lightning Is Revealed.!

They Went There! The Biggest Celeb Feuds of All Time

On SiriusXM’s, The Howard Stern Show in January, the Real Housewives producer later explained why he had called Seacrest a failure. I promise not to feel bad about enjoying myself on New Year’s Eve. I’m there for that reason. They take me there for that reason.

The concert lasts for four and a half hours. The alcohol began to take effect at 11:30 [p.m.]. Therefore, everyone is concentrating on the last hour or 45 minutes that we were on the radio. It accelerated when there were 45 seconds left. 15 interviews had been conducted prior to that. And I won’t feel bad about it.

The native Missourian continued, “Anderson had a blast.” We said as we walked away, “That was fun!” Happy New Year’s Eve! There won’t be any excuses for indulging in alcohol on New Year’s Eve. None. The only guidance I receive from [CNN president] Jeff Zucker is each year, A fantastic time. That is what I do.

Read More: Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of These 50% Off Waffle Knit Sweats!

Late last month, Cohen responded to the piece on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on the news that CNN was reducing the number of cocktails it served and presenting the Jackhole of the Day trophy.

According to the superficial author, “CNN plans to sober up raucous New Year’s Eve coverage.” Anderson and I are still permitted to consume alcohol, as the article does mention. This may be said for my sobriety by everyone.