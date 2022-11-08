Link Tank: An Old Hulk and Wolverine Comic from Marvel Is Sold for $146,000.!

In ComicLink’s October auction, a beloved collectible comic book with the debut of Wolverine that was graded by the Certified Guaranty Company (CGC) brought in six figures. “CGC 9.8 copy of Incredible Hulk #181 sold for $146,000. With the first full appearance of Wolverine after a cameo in the previous issue, this comic is an important key issue. In Giant-Size X-Men #1, Wolverine, who was created by Len Wein, Roy Thomas, and John Romita Sr., became a member of the X-Men. The persona has emerged as a fan favourite, appearing in a number of animated movies and television shows. Hugh Jackman has disclosed that he will reprise the part for Deadpool 3, which will introduce Wolverine to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Related: Where to Watch Napoleon Dynamite? The Best Spot to Watch Napoleon Dynamite Streaming Right Now! Visit Cgc Comics to Learn More. The newest Star Wars series, The Acolyte, has finally begun production after being officially announced years ago. The cast includes an all-star lineup. The newest Star Wars TV series has finally premiered, despite being announced back on May 4, 2020. With a cast that turns out to be almost astonishingly handsome, The Acolyte, which takes place more than 100 years or more before the events of the original Star Wars movie trilogy, has started filming. }).render("0270c398a82f44f49c23c16122516796"); });

In 2022, the music biopic might have found fresh life between Elvis and Weird.

The Music Biopic, ahh. No matter how hackneyed and “paint by numbers” the plot is or how every song sounds like celebrity karaoke, the seemingly inexorable Oscar-bait genre keeps popping up. I believed that the genre may have been permanently destroyed when Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story was released in 2007. It mocked the entire genre in addition to Walk The Line, the Oscar-winning Johnny Cash biopic from two years before.

What’s the Line, Anyway?

is scheduled to finish its last season on The CW in 2019.

The CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? will shortly begin filming its final season, according to longtime star Colin Mochrie. According to a recent tweet from Mochrie, “The long-running short-form improv show, which originated in the UK before being imported to ABC in the 1990s and then revived by The CW in 2013, will see him, Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, and host Aisha Tyler getting together to film one more batch of episodes in January 2023.”

Are you a fervent Stranger Things fan with some extra cash? because the Georgia real estate market recently listed the Creel home from Stranger Things 4.

We have some really wonderful news for you if your main thought while watching season 4 of Stranger Things was, “Wow, I’d pay $1.5 million to live in the Creel family’s house.” The Creel family’s home is for sale and has a $1.5 million price tag.

Jimmy Kimmel has been chosen to host the Oscars once more, which is a rather unoriginal and dull choice.

The Academy and ABC have decided that Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the program, which will be placed on Sunday, March 12. This morning, Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, the show’s executive producers, and creators, made the announcement.

After hosting in 2017 (89th awards) and 2018, Kimmel will be taking the stage for Hollywood’s biggest night of the year for the third time (90th awards). The broadcast was without a host in 2019, 2020, and 2021 (when the Oscars were severely pandemic-affected and cut down, getting the lowest ratings ever) after the latter show, which had ratings that were then record-low.