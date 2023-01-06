Lisa Rinna Exits ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After Season 12.

Going forward After eight seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna is formally departing the reality series.

The reality personality, 59, said in a statement to Us Weekly, “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It’s been a great eight years, and I’m looking forward to what’s next!

The representative for Rinna continued, “Lisa and Bravo have discussed and mutually determined that she will not be returning to RHOBH.” Lisa’s contract expired at the end of the last season, and she has since had time to consider her alternatives and professional commitments.

The former soap opera star left after struggling with problems both on and off the screen in season 12. (Rinna joined the show in 2014 and has remained a part of the main cast.)

The former Melrose Place actor has called out trolls for insulting her and the children of her co-stars. We’re filming a TV program. We work hard to amuse you. For the love of God, why can’t you treat it like wrestling? She stated on her Instagram Story in August 2022, “Love us, love to hate us, but leave the kids alone.” It’s horrible what you said and did to my own children.

They didn’t sign up for this, said Rinna, who has two children with her husband Harry Hamlin: Delilah, 24, and Amelia, 21. Why are you doing that? Stop that right away. All of our kids should be off-limits. It’s enough already.

She also expressed her dissatisfaction with the way her late mother was remembered on the popular reality TV show. I only received one episode of grace, Rinna, whose mother Lois passed away in July at the age of 93, posted on Instagram. Lois was due much more, and she still is. Shame on us all.

Following the passing of her mother in November 2021, Rinna stated that she anticipated seeing more television time devoted to her sadness.

She tweeted at the time, “I really think production highlighted Lois a lot over the years, which is why I assumed they would honor her life a bit more and portray our family’s grief journey. We all adored her tremendously, and I’m happy that the show gave her a platform. She cherished it and all of you.

After a heated confrontation with co-star Garcelle Beauvais on-screen earlier that month, the fashion designer faced backlash for accusations of racism.

On our show, we wrestle. We are suddenly labeled racist if we argue with Garcelle. That is nonsense. That is unacceptable to me. Rinna started on Instagram in June, “I will express myself whenever and however I want, and I am not afraid of any of you hoes. And if our program has just so offended you, as many of you have, watch [Real Housewives of] Dubai.

The native Californian eventually apologized for her remarks after receiving negative feedback online. I’ve had a tremendously difficult time, and I think you can tell how much this has affected me.

Rinna posted on social media, “I’m sorry if I’ve railed on you, about you- it truly has nothing to do with any of you. I am aware that it is difficult for me to feel well right now, but I will get through it and, perhaps, emerge stronger and better.