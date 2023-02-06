The Whole Gang’s Here! List of Famous People Who Brought Relatives to The 2023 Grammy Awards.

a household affair! The celebrities brought the glitz to the 65th Grammy Awards, and they were accompanied by some very significant dates.

Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

On Sunday, February 5, outside the Crypto. Camarena, DJ Khaled was joined by his wife Nicole Tuck and their two sons as his dates. DJ Khaled is competing for six prizes, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album (formerly the Staples Center).

I’m with my family, and I’m really happy! View my family. The 47-year-old Pop Star performer gushed to E! News Laverne Cox on the red carpet, “This is who we do it for.” This is Nicole, my queen, this is Aalam, this is Asahd. Arabic words for “world” and “lion” are “Aalam” and “said,” respectively. Do you get what I’m saying when I say it’s simply beautiful?

Khaled wore an all-black suit to the occasion, while Tuck and the two little children—6 and 3—brought the growling power in matching leopard print outfits.

Read More: Sidewalk collapses during Brazil parade, sending 30 people into river

Stars Who Brought Family Members To The Grammys Through the Years: Photos

I’m performing tonight, this is my 13th album, and I’m here with my family. On Sunday’s carpet, the Wild Thoughts musician made a statement. Anything is possible, I want the young people to know. 13 albums later, a Grammys performance, and six nominations. I obtained two gorgeous boys and a queen. This is the main topic.

Khaled and his family weren’t the only celebrities to invite their relatives to the awards ceremony.

Steve Lacy, on the other hand, brought his mother Valerie Lacy as a special guest on Sunday.

For four Grammy Awards, including Best Urban Contemporary Album and Record of the Year, Steve, 24, is nominated. In a black suit and large sunglasses, while twinning with Valerie, he rocked the red carpet.

On Sunday, celebrities such as LL Cool J and the Brothers Osborne attended to celebrate their Grammy nominations, which acknowledged the year’s musical achievements.

For the first time ever, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen took their oldest children to the concert last year.

The 44-year-old singer of All of Me announced that the babies are here. At the moment, Newson told his daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, to walk the red carpet. At the Grammys, they are. They intend to attend to see Daddy sing.

While Luna and Miles sat in the audience with the 37-year-old creator of Cravings, Legend gave a particular tribute to Ukraine in the midst of the crisis in Russia. The EGOT winner and Teigen welcomed Esti Maxine, a rainbow baby, last month.

Read More: Tony Bennett, 95, leaves his heart onstage in a moving final concert with Lady Gaga – onlykaty.com

Everything to Know About the 2023 Grammy Awards

To honor her Best New Artist selection, Noah Cyrus invited her mother Tish Cyrus to the 2021 ceremony.

I feel like my sister, Miley Cyrus, has constantly been compared to me throughout my life, the 23-year-old Dear August singer said at the time, according to Entertainment Tonight. And it made it very difficult for me to develop personally and to love myself deeply. I lacked all of that. And it’s wonderful to be here, especially joyful for the first time in nearly five years.

Tish, 55, added her perspective. You know, with the comparisons and perpetual feelings of inadequacy, she had a lot to overcome. So when I heard I was nominated for this, I immediately thought, “I hope she now recognizes that she did it her way.” She accomplished it using her personal musical taste. She did not adhere to the others. Here she is after doing everything by herself.