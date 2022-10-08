Little Women Episode 11 Airtime, Netflix, K-Drama Preview, and Ratings

Before the big climax of the Korean drama, which will premiere on October 8, all eyes will be on the Little Women finale, which is just one day away.

Little Women, produced by Netflix and tvN, was directed by Kim Hee Won and written by Jung Seo Kyung. It received acclaim from fans and peaked at number one on the non-English Global Netflix chart over the last several weeks.

On October 9th, Little Women will come to an end after six weeks.

On October 8th, TVN will broadcast Little Women episode 11 at 9.10 pm KST/8.30 am ET. At 11 p.m. KST/10 a.m. ET later, the drama will be accessible on Netflix.

The global airtime is listed below:

Pacific Time: 7 am PT, October 8

Central Time: 9 am CT, October 8

Eastern Time: 10 am ET, October 8

British Time: 3 pm BST, October 8

European Time: 4 pm CEST, October 8

Indian Time: 7.30 pm IST, October 8

Philippine Time: 10 pm in the Philippines, October 8

Japan Time: 11 pm JST, October 8

Australian Time: 11.30 pm ACST, October 8

Singapore Time: 10 pm, October 8

View this post on Instagram a message published by tvN (@tvn drama)

Preview of Ep 11

Little Women has effectively depicted the terrifying dystopian reality of three sisters who were engaged with one of the most influential Korean families over the past six weeks. These sisters are In Joo, In Kyung, and In Hye.

Huge storyline twists were revealed one after another in episodes 9 and 10, and the final scene of the final episode left viewers on a frightening cliffhanger.

While Park Jaesang’s cause of death is still a mystery to viewers, episode 11’s promo reveals that In Joo will be arrested.

Sang A, the late mayor of Jaesang’s wife, must be dealt with since In Kyung is eager to solve the orchid mystery.

Sang A is warned by In Joo to leave In Kyung alone, but the teaser reveals that Sang A ultimately kidnaps the reporter.

Little Women: Before the Finale ratings

Little Women, a Korean drama, is one of the best thriller releases of the year because of its outstanding acting, brilliant storyline, and swoon-worthy photography.

The drama received 18,940,000 hours of views during the week of September 26 to October 4 and was rated number 4 globally on the Netflix Non-English Global Top 10 ranking.

Along with enjoying popularity abroad, the drama’s last episode also received the greatest ratings in South Korea, with an average audience of 9.7% countrywide, according to the Nielsen Korea chart.

View this post on Instagram a message published by tvN (@tvn drama)

Every Saturday and Sunday, Little Women is broadcast on TVN at 9:10 p.m. KST/8:10 a.m. ET and on Netflix at 11:10 p.m. KST/10:10 a.m. ET.