Lord of The Rings Movies Where to Watch? How To Watch the Lord of The Rings Movies in Order?

Dwarves, Elves, and Orcs all await you in the fantasy realm of The Lord of the Rings, which is the perfect gateway into this fantastical universe. J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth is shown in these two film trilogies, which together make up the whole canon of his works. Many streaming sites, like as Amazon Prime, Vudu, YouTube, and iTunes, let you see the complete journey from the Shire to Mount Doom.

Where can I find a copy of Lord of the Rings to watch?

As of the right moment, you can see all three films in the Lord of the Rings trilogy on HBO Max. This is a great time to catch up on all three Hobbit films, which are currently accessible on HBO Max. For overseas viewers without access to HBO Max, your options for watching the film online will be different. You can watch it on Netflix if you’re in Australia; in the UK, you’ll need Sky Go.

How to Watch All the Lord of the Rings Movies on the Internet

You may watch Lord of the Rings on HBO Max. The Lord of the Rings trilogy, including The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King, can be streamed on the service.

The Lord of the Rings Extended Editions can also be viewed on HBO Max, which adds over two hours of additional content to the theatrical version. It should be noted that the prequel trilogy to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, is also included in the HBO Max library.

Ad-supported HBO Max costs $9.99 per month, while ad-free HBO Max costs $14.99 per month. Both subscriptions provide access to the entire HBO library.

Subscription to HBO Max for $9.99 or Less!

Free online streaming of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers is easy.

Tolkien fans who want to view The Lord of the Rings Online for free can do so here! There is a way out of this jam. Despite the fact that HBO Max does not provide a free trial, Hulu provides a seven-day free trial of HBO Max with this package promotion. This will allow you to view The Lord of the Rings for free before the seven-day free trial period is out.

You may get a free trial of HBO Max at Hulu by clicking here

Unknown to many, Hulu with HBO Max is a combined Hulu and HBO Max subscription. So, with the free trial, you’ll get both services for free for seven days.

The HBO Max free trial is available to Hulu subscribers. It’s possible to receive a seven-day free trial for the entire package even if you don’t already have Hulu. Your Hulu subscription and the $14.99 HBO Max add-on will be charged to your Hulu account after seven days of free HBO Max use.

Hulu with HBO Max Subscription for $21.98+ a month

How to Watch The Lord of the Rings without HBO

As an alternative to HBO Max, you may still watch The Lord of the Rings online by renting each film from Amazon Prime or Vudu. Using this option will cost you $3.99 for each film. Additionally, you may purchase the films through Amazon Prime or Vudu and view them whenever you want.

Get a Lord of the Rings Rental for $14.99 on Amazon

Another option for watching Lord of the Rings without an HBO Max membership is to go old school: If you want to see the Lord of the Rings trilogy in 4K UHD, you may get this Blu-Ray box set from Warner Bros.

You can buy or rent the trilogy from AppleTV and Amazon Prime for people who can’t get to these services.